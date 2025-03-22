Arne Slot wants to see this player pen a new deal with Liverpool | Getty Images

The latest Liverpool injury updates from the international break.

Injuries have found themselves creeping back into Arne Slot’s squad as Liverpool throw their full focus onto winning this season’s Premier League title.

The international break has once again proved Reds’ fans right with their ongoing concerns, as a couple of fitness worries have come out of this week.

Liverpool are already without some key players ahead of their return to the Premier League against Everton. The Merseyside Derby will be a huge clash to set the tone for the remainder of the Reds’ games but they will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez.

Slot’s side still boast an impressive 12-point lead over Arsenal in the league standings but the title is still not yet mathematically won. There is still time for results to take unexpected twists and turns, which is why keeping as many of their players as possible match fit is crucial.

Fortunately, despite some worrying updates from the international camps, Liverpool may get through the break unscathed.

Promising Liverpool injury update drops

Both Alisson and Ryan Gravenberch were subjects of concern this week. The latter picked up a knock during the Carabao Cup final and despite being called up to the Netherlands national team, he withdrew ahead of their Nations League clashes with Spain.

At the time, the Oranje said in a statement: “The midfielder is still suffering from an injury sustained over the weekend that prevents him from playing in the matches against Spain.”

BBC Sport reporter Nizaar Kinsella has since followed up with the information that Gravnberch’s withdrawal was down to ‘precautionary reasons’ and he ‘should be ready’ to return to action with Liverpool.

As for Alisson, he suffered a rough clash of heads with Davinson Sanchez during Brazil’s win over Colombia and was substituted off after undergoing treatment. Team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar provided an update on Alisson after the match.

“Alisson suffered a head injury and was replaced due to a suspected concussion. We will now follow the CBF protocol, and he will undergo the recommended imaging tests, a CT scan and then a diffusion MRI.

“If all the tests are normal, we will proceed and perform a cognitive test. Then we will evaluate the player. He is normal, without any complaints. He did not report any fainting or memory loss.”

Liverpool have since confirmed that Alisson has returned back to the club from international camp, and will undergo assessments at the club.

Liverpool players currently on international duty

As is usually the case, Liverpool have a large chunk of their team currently representing their countries on international duty. Here’s a full list of every Reds player who has received a call-up, including U21 and U20 sides.

Jarell Quansah and Curtis Jones – England

Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo – Netherlands

Ibrahima Konate – France

Dominik Szoboszlai – Hungary

Mohamed Salah – Egypt

Caoimhin Kelleher – Republic of Ireland

Diogo Jota – Portugal

Andy Robertson – Scotland

Luis Diaz – Colombia

Darwin Nunez – Uruguay

Alexis Mac Allister – Argentina

Kostas Tsimikas – Greece

Wataru Endo – Japan

Harvey Elliott – England U21s

James McConnell and Trey Nyoni – England U20s