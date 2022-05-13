Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho could be injured for Manchester City’s trip to West Ham United - with John Stones, Ruben Dias and Kyle Walker missing their win at Wolves.

Liverpool have been handed a potential lifeline in the Premier League title race.

The Reds sit three points behind Manchester City with just two matches remaining - and have a worse goal difference of seven.

Jurgen Klopp’s side need City to slip up if they’re to move top of the table as they bid to claim an unprecedented quadruple.

Pep Guardiola’s men travel to West Ham United on Sunday, while Liverpool face Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley tomorrow.

City were without defensive trio John Stones, Rubian Dias and Kyle Walker for their 5-1 routing of Wolves earlier this week.

That meant that Aymeric Laporte started in central defence alongside Fernandinho, who operated as a makeshift centre-half.

However, both suffered setbacks and are now doubtful for the trip to West Ham.

Guardiola told reporters: “Apparently it doesn’t look good.

“[There are] some muscular problems for Fernandinho and if it is something he will be difficult for Sunday.

“Ayme had a tough knock on his knee. We will see how they recover on Sunday.”