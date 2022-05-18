A look at all the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as the Reds prepare for the big Premier League finale this weekend.

Liverpool have taken the Premier Leagut title race to the final day.

The Reds knew they had to beat Southampton on Tuesday night to realistically take the race into the final day, and they did just that.

And they now head into the final day needing to win, while hoping Manchester City fail to do so against Aston Villa.

But as the build-up to the big final day continues, we have rounded up all the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours.

Tchouameni boost

Liverpool have been handed a boost in their reported efforts to land Monaco midfielder Auerlien Tchouameni.

Recent stories have claimed the Reds may not spend too much on a midfielder this summer, but the rumours just won’t go away.

And reports from France now claim Real Madrid will stay away from Tchouameni this summer, clearing a path for Liverpool to make their move.

Antony interest

The Reds are also being linked with a move for Ajax star Antony, but there is a problem.

Antony has scored 12 and assisted 10 across all competitions this season, impressing for Ajax and attracting attention from elsewhere.

According to UOL, Antony is being eyed by Liverpool and Newcastle United, and he prefers the latter, likely because of the promise of game time.

He’s believed to be valued at just under £30m by his club.

Carragher plea

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has urged Mo Salah to sign a new contract as negotitations rumble on.

“I don’t think it will be at the forefront of their mind,” he told Sky Sports. “I think Mane will sign, Salah’s future is up in the air and [Roberto] Firmino may see his contract out. He may go for free at the end of next season.

“I think Salah should sign. He [Klopp] has turned good players into great players and Salah is one of them.