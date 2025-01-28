Mohamed Salah of Liverpool walks out to a training session during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 training and press conference at AXA Melwood Training Centre on January 28, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool injury update and things spotted in training ahead of the Champions League clash against PSV Eindhoven.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Gomez has returned to Liverpool training ahead of tomorrow night’s Champions League clash against PSV Eindhoven.

The centre-back was part of the open session at the AXA Training Centre. Gomez has been absent for almost a month with a hamstring injury suffered in a 5-0 thrashing of West Ham United. It remains to be seen whether the England international will be involved against PSV but it is a good step nonetheless with Liverpool in the midst of a busy fixture schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones remain absent. Jota has a muscle problem he picked up after coming off the bench to net the equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest two weeks ago while Jones suffered an issue in last week’s 2-1 win over Lille. It appears that the pair will be missing from Arne Slot’s squad yet again.

Liverpool are already into the knockout stage of the Champions League and need just a point against PSV to secure top spot in the new league phase. Head coach Slot could make wholesale changes against the Dutch champions and called up a plethora of youngsters for training.

Jayden Danns came off the bench in last Saturday’s 4-1 win over Ipswich Town. The striker is very much part of the first-team set-up, having scored in a 4-0 FA Cup win over Accrington Stanley earlier this month. James McConnell is also on the fringes of Slot’s set-up, while highly-rated duo Trey Nyoni, 17, and Rio Ngumoha, 16, have been handed full debuts this season.

Meanwhile, Amara Nallo, Trent Kone-Doherty, Kieran Morrison and James Norris were involved. In addition, under-21s Dominic Corness, Tommy Pilling, Isaac Mabaya and Wellity Lucky were also given opportunities to rub shoulders with Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Co.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danns, Nyoni, Ngumoha, Nallo, Kone-Doherty, Morrison and Lucky have featured in Liverpool under-19s’ UEFA Youth League campaign. The young Reds will face Stuttgart in the last 32 next month.

Liverpool jet off to Eindhoven later this afternoon and will likely name their travelling squad. Slot will then speak to the media at PSV’s Phillips Arena at 6.45pm GMT.