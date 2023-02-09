All the latest Liverpool news as the Reds prepare for a derby clash with Everton.

Liverpool are now preparing for the Merseyside derby with Everton on Monday night.

It has been a season to foget for the Reds so far, and they continued their underwhelming campaign with a 3-0 defeat to Wolves last weekend, and they certainly can’t afford to lose to a relegation-battling Everton side. Jurgen Klopp’s men are already 11 points off the top four, albeit with a game in hand, and they need to get back in form quickly if they are going to make up ground.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Anfield.

Liverpool’s Super League stance

The European Super League is being revamped following the flopped previous attempt, with a new competition format being floated.

The organisers now want an ‘open competition’ featuring 60 to 80 teams and multiple divisions, but it seems it is getting no support from Liverpool. After withdrawing from the last edition of the competition, the Reds said in a statement: “Our involvement in the proposed ESL plans has been discontinued.

“We are absolutely committed to following that through and there should be no ambiguity to suggest otherwise. We are acting on the best legal advice and approach to appropriately end our involvement.”

The Liverpool Echo say the club still stand by that statement in the wake of new plans.

Arthur boost

Liverpool have received an injury boost, with Arthur Melo now returning to training.

The midfielder has missed months after thigh surgery, but he is now on the comback trail, and he could return in the coming weeks. According to the Daily Mail, Arthur is finally back in training and he is believed to approaching full fitness.