Liverpool handed injury boost as key man returns to training ahead of Man City

Liverpool injury news as Jordan Henderson is back in training after illness.

Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson now 'good to go' after overcoming illness.

Henderson was left on the bench for England's 2-1 victory over Italy in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier last Thursday. Southgate had revealed that the midfielder was not able to train fully in the build-up to the clash in Naples.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Henderson had missed the Reds' 1-0 Champions League last-16 second-leg loss to Real Madrid the previous week as he'd been sick.

But the 34-year-old is now over his issue as England prepare to face Ukraine at Wembley. And it is a boost for Liverpool as they face a tricky trip to Manchester City on Saturday in their pursuit of a Premier League top-four finish.

Southgate said: "He hadn't trained a lot the previous week, he'd had an illness, which was the reason he missed Liverpool's game the week before - so he was a little bit undercooked for that.

Advertisement

Advertisement