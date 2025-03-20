Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool interact during the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on February 06, 2025 in Liverpool, England | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté has picked up a knock while on international duty with France

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté was withdrawn at half time during France’s Nations League clash with Croatia, with the Reds star picking up a knock during the game.

That is according to the French National Team, who reported on social media: “Dayot Upamecano replaces Ibrahima Konaté, who picked up a knock in the first half.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Liverpool defender was unable to complete the 30 minutes of extra time against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, as he limped off at Anfield before the Reds were knocked out on penalties by PSG.

Konate returned to play against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday afternoon and joined up with France for their two Nations League games against Croatia. The defender missed eight games between the end of November and throughout December with a knee problem but has not faced any issues since.

Another injury will leave Liverpool short of options at centre-back

Arne Slot will hope that Konate’s withdrawal on Thursday is precautionary, with the Reds boss already short of options in the heart of defence. Liverpool are without Joe Gomez until the final games of the season, at the earliest, after he underwent surgery on a hamstring injury. He sustained the issue in the fourth round FA Cup defeat against Plymouth Argyle.

Jarrell Quansah is another option for central defence, but he was used at right-back against Newcastle on Sunday with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley both sidelined by injury. Both right-backs are not expected back until around mid-April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wataru Endo has played centre-back this season but he may be required to fill in for Ryan Gravenberch in defensive midfield, after the former Bayern Munich man was forced to withdraw from international duty with the Netherlands due to an issue he sustained against Newcastle.

What is next for Liverpool?

The Reds return to action against Everton and Fulham once the international break ends. They went into the international fixtures off the back of defeats to PSG and Newcastle United. Reflecting on how those losses could affect his side, Reds boss Arne Slot said over the weekend: “Like I said from the start, it took us seven, eight [or] nine months to lose twice in a row and that happens against two teams; one of them is fighting for Champions League, Newcastle is a very good team [and] we knew this already at St. James’ Park, and the other one is Paris Saint-Germain. Probably if you can beat us in that style of play you are probably the best in Europe at the moment.

“They still have to show if they still can do this in the upcoming two or three months. But I want to make clear one more time that the week started off really well by us beating Southampton. That’s why we extended our lead to 12 points [in the Premier League] with nine games to go. You know if you go far in tournaments that the opposition you face gets stronger and stronger. Even Liverpool can lose football games, that’s what can happen.”