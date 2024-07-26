Getty Images

Liverpool have been monitoring the Bayern Munich star for some time now.

Liverpool’s quiet transfer window so far is quite the contrast compared to last year’s hectic summer. After six senior players left the club, five of them midfielders, the Reds scrambled to replace the gaps left in their engine room.

After splashing out a combined £95 million on Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, Liverpool made headlines with their jaw-dropping bid of £111 million for Moisés Caicedo, only for him to reject the Reds and opt for Chelsea instead. Long-standing target Roméo Lavia also snubbed Anfield for Stamford Bridge, reportedly left ‘bemused’ that Liverpool kept offering less than his asking price.

Despite eventually bringing in Wataru Endō and Ryan Gravenberch, the Reds have still been keeping an ear to the ground for potential new midfield recruits. They are particularly looking for another No.6, someone who can match the energy Fabinho delivered during his time in red.

A number of names have appeared on Liverpool’s radar throughout this year and Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich is among them. Recent reports have claimed that the German has become a ‘priority’ target for Arne Slot ahead of his first season in charge at Anfield. Other clubs have also been linked with Kimmich but a new report has provided an interesting update on the situation.

According to Fichajes, Bayern have decided to place Kimmich on their transfer list as they view keeping him on the books as ‘financially unviable’ due to the size of his salary. The 29-year-old is out of contract next summer so the Bundesliga giants would be wise to cash in now to avoid losing him for free. With a potential exit looming, they have already identified their ‘ideal replacement’, and it’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Like Kimmich, the Liverpool vice-captain has less than 12 months left on his contract, meaning Bayern view him as an ‘affordable option’. Both players are comfortable operating in defence and midfield, with Alexander-Arnold plying his trade in the middle of the park for England but mainly serving as a right-back for Liverpool.

Kimmich has been occupying the defensive midfield role for some time now but he boasts huge versatility by confidently playing at both centre-back and right-back too. With this in mind, the Fichajes report claims that the ‘possibility of both clubs agreeing to a player swap’ is ‘on the table’.

Bayern aren’t the only club hoping to get their hands on Alexander-Arnold this summer either. Real Madrid have been showing heavy interest in the right-back, with reports claiming his friendship with Jude Bellingham could play a role in his move to Spain.