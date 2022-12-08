All the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp’s men ramp up their preparations in Dubai.

Liverpool are now upping their preparations for the return of Premier League football as the World Cup enters the quarter-finals stage.

The Reds have had a disappointing campaign so far, and they will be desperate to hit the ground running when club football resumes after Christmas. In a bid to do just that, Jurgen Klopp’s men are putting together a pre-season of sorts in the warm weather of Dubai, and they will take on Lyon and AC Milan before they get back into competitive action.

In the meantime, we have taken a look ahead fo the January transfer window with a round-up of the news and rumours surrounding Anfield.

Bellingham update

Liverpool continue to be heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham, but they are not alone in their interest.

Fabrizio Romano has told CaughtOffside: “PSG appreciate Jude Bellingham, as hinted by their president Nasser Al Khelaifi, but they know it’s going to be difficult to enter the race now. Liverpool are really pushing for Bellingham, and Man City, Chelsea and Real Madrid remain in the race.”

Liverpool need to rebuild their midfield going forward, and Bellingham could be the first pillar of that rejuvination project.

Firmino offer

Liverpool are said to have offered striker Roberto Firmino a new deal. The striker is out of terms at the end of this term, and there has been doubt over whether he will stay at Anfield, even after a good season so far. According to Football Insider, Liverpool have offered the 31-year-old a new deal, but given his age, he would be expected to accept a lower wage.

