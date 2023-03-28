Liverpool injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture against Manchester City as Cody Gakpo update emerges.

Cody Gakpo overcame illness to return to action for Holland last night.

The Liverpool forward was forced to leave the Netherlands’ camp during the international break because of a stomach bug. He was one of five players to do so amid reports of the issue being because of a chicken curry.

Cakpo missed 4-0 loss to France in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier. However, the 23-year-old was back in Holland’s squad for their victory against Gibraltar last night. Gakpo replaced former Reds midfielder Gini Wijnaldum at half-time.

That is a boost for Liverpool ahead of their trip to Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday. The Reds have little margin for error in their pursuit of a top-four finish. Jurgen Klopp’s side currently sit in sixth spot and seven points behind Tottenham Hotspur - but have two games in hand.

Certainly, Klopp will be delighted to have seen Gakpo, who has scored four goals since arriving at Liverpool in January, back playing. Darwin Nunez was forced out of duty with Uruguay because of a cut to the ankle. What’s more, it’s still unclear if Luis Diaz will make a return to the squad, having not played since October. The winger continues his comeback from a knee injury.

