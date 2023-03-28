Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
14 minutes ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
19 minutes ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
40 minutes ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
14 hours ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
16 hours ago Police searching for Madeleine McCann to get extra funding

Liverpool handed latest boost ahead ahead of Man City amid Erling Haaland injury update

Liverpool injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture against Manchester City as Cody Gakpo update emerges.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 27th Mar 2023, 21:05 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 06:00 BST

Cody Gakpo overcame illness to return to action for Holland last night.

The Liverpool forward was forced to leave the Netherlands’ camp during the international break because of a stomach bug. He was one of five players to do so amid reports of the issue being because of a chicken curry.

Cakpo missed 4-0 loss to France in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier. However, the 23-year-old was back in Holland’s squad for their victory against Gibraltar last night. Gakpo replaced former Reds midfielder Gini Wijnaldum at half-time.

Most Popular

That is a boost for Liverpool ahead of their trip to Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday. The Reds have little margin for error in their pursuit of a top-four finish. Jurgen Klopp’s side currently sit in sixth spot and seven points behind Tottenham Hotspur - but have two games in hand.

Certainly, Klopp will be delighted to have seen Gakpo, who has scored four goals since arriving at Liverpool in January, back playing. Darwin Nunez was forced out of duty with Uruguay because of a cut to the ankle. What’s more, it’s still unclear if Luis Diaz will make a return to the squad, having not played since October. The winger continues his comeback from a knee injury.

Meanwhile, City are still awaiting further news on Erling Haaland. The striker, who has scored an incredible 42 goals since arriving at the Ethihad Stadium from Borussia Dortmund last summer, is set to undergo tests to see if he can feature.

Erling HaalandMan City