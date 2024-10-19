Liverpool handed major boost ahead of Arsenal clash as William Saliba slapped with ban
William Saliba has been sent off in Arsenal’s clash against Bournemouth - ruling him out of next weekend’s seismic showdown against Liverpool.
Saliba was given his marching orders for the Gunners at the Vitality Stadium. The centre-back was initially given a yellow card for pulling back Bournemouth striker Evanilson. However, after VAR reviewed the incident, on-field referee Rob Jones was sent to the pitchside monitor. And after rewatching the incident, Jones overturned his decision and issued Saliba a red card for denying a goalscoring opportunity.
It means that the France international must now serve a one-match suspension. That will take place when Liverpool make the trip to Arsenal next Sunday. It’s a major boost for the Reds as they face a major title challenger at Emirates Stadium. The Gunners are already sweating on captain Martin Odegaard, who has been sidelined for the past month with ankle ligament damage, while Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber are absent against Bournemouth.
Arsenal could look to appeal Saliba’s red card but the fact that VAR overturned the decision suggests it would be unsuccessful.
