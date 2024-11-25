'Following tests today' - Liverpool handed major boost for Real Madrid clash as official statement released
Real Madrid have suffered a hammer injury blow ahead of their clash against Liverpool.
Los Blancos travel to Anfield in the Champions League on Wednesday evening. The Reds are not only top of the Premier League by eight points but sit at the summit of the European standings. Having won all four Champions League games so far, another triumph will see Arne Slot’s side edge closer to automatically qualifying for the knockout stage.
Real have serious fitness issues before they face Liverpool, with Eder Militao, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal and Rodrygo all ruled out out Aurelien Tchouameni and Lucas Valsquez doubtful. And after their 3-0 win over Leganes, the Spanish champions have confirmed that Vinicius Jr. has sustained a leg injury. Reports in Spain suggest that the forward will be unavailable for three weeks and will not be involved in the clash against Slot’s men.
A Real statement said: “Following tests carried out today by the Real Madrid Medical Services on our player Vini Jr., he has been diagnosed with an injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg. His progress will be monitored.”
