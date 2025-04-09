Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mo Salah is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season but talks have been ongoing over a new deal.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many Kopites have predicted that two out of the three out-of-contract players will stay.

Plenty have concurred for a long time that it is likely that Trent Alexander-Arnold will be the one to depart. While he has been honed through the Reds’ academy and is a boyhood supporter, the right-back is in a different situation to Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander-Arnold is in his peak years at the age of 26 and has interest from the most successful club in Europe, Real Madrid. Salah and van Dijk, on the other hand, are beginning to hit the downward trail in footballing turns. Salah turns 33 in June, with van Dijk a year older when he celebrates his birthday in July.

Salah is still regarded as one of the best players in Europe. He has plundered 32 goals in all competitions this season. Some 27 of them have been in Liverpool’s charge towards the Premier League title and he is being talked about as a potential Ballon d’Or winner. While the winger has hit somewhat of a dip in recent games, his potency in the final third has been outstanding.

Liverpool have been in discussions with Salah about a new contract. In truth, there seems no destination better for the ex-AS Roma man to continue his career. A switch to Saudi Arabia would sacrifice the chance to win any more major prizes and be in the topic of conversation for things such as the Ballon d’Or. The Reds, meanwhile, would have to pay a significant fee to replace Salah - and whoever arrived may require time to acclimatise.

Both parties will hope a compromise can be found. And if Salah does indeed put pen to paper on fresh terms then they have been handed an early boost heading into the 2025-26 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Salah is in impeccable physical shape and is the consummate professional, he is still in the latter stages of his career and his body needs to be carefully managed. Playing as few games as possible on the international stage would be ideal for head coach Arne Slot.

Salah remains the talisman of Egypt and will want to try to lead them to AFCON glory next year. But for June’s international break, he will be handed some respite. According to Middle East-based reporter Ismael Mahmoud, Salah and Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush will be omitted from Egypt’s training camp and given extra rest.

Mahmoud posted on X: “Great news for Manchester City and Pep Guardiola! Omar Marmoush will not join Egypt’s national team camp in June as he’ll be representing the club in the FIFA Club World Cup. The Egyptian forward 🇪🇬 is fully focused on the global tournament. Decision made. The same for Mo Salah, who will take some rest after the end of the season.”

That decision will benefit Liverpool on two fronts. Not only will Salah be handed additional rest over the summer but he will be back for the first day of pre-season training. The Reds could have a busy transfer window when it comes to incoming and outgoings, and Slot will want as much continuity as possible. Working with him from the opening session will allow Liverpool to start building their plans - many of which could be around Salah. But first, a contract requires signing.