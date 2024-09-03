Liverpool handed major Federico Chiesa boost after official confirmation made

Federico Chiesa of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on August 30, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Federico Chiesa was absent for Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Man Utd after signing from Juventus last week.

Federico Chiesa would have relished what he witnessed in the Old Trafford directors' box.

And in truth, Liverpool's new signing must have been champing at the bit to get in on the goalscoring act. He watched the Reds run amok against their fierce rivals Manchester United.

What might have encouraged Chiesa most from his vantage point is that the two players who feature in his position were on target in the comprehensive 3-0 win. Luis Diaz fired a double before fellow winger Mo Salah netted his 15th goal against United in his career.

Chiesa would have lapped up every moment. It should also add to his motivation to be a success at Anfield. When agreeing to a move to Merseyside, the 26-year-old will already have known what it will take to be a success. But witnessing the Reds’ triumph over United may well be a reminder of how challenging it will be to break into Arne Slot’s side.

Chiesa joins a Liverpool team that boasts a wealth of attacking talent. Diogo Jota started alongside Salah and Diaz in the Reds’ front three, with Cody Gapko and Darwin Nunez coming off the bench. Such options are why Slot did not need his new arrival on the bench against United.

Chiesa officially joined Liverpool from Juventus on Thursday for £12.5 million. He was frozen out at the Serie A giants with a year left on his deal - and has arrived short of match sharpness. He trained with his new team-mates ahead of the United game but Slot warned that Chiesa would not be in the match-day squad.

Liverpool’s aim will now be to get the former Fiorentina attack up to speed. The Reds’ Champions League campaign starts later this month, as well as a Carabao Cup third-round tie against West Ham. The Reds’ fixture list is soon to get busier and it’s likely that injuries will soon occur with only Curtis Jones presently on the sidelines.

Liverpool are now not in action until 14 September when they face Nottingham Forest because of the international break. Slot will be praying that none of his troops pick up fitness issues representing their respective nations.

However, Chiesa will not be jetting off on duty. Italy announced their squad on Friday for Nations League fixtures against France and Israel - and Chiesa was omitted. That means he can spend the next two weeks improving his fitness levels with Liverpool’s fitness team.

Speaking before the United win, Slot said on Chiesa: “We should take care of him in the beginning because he didn't train with the team in the last two weeks – but before he did. [He] hasn't played many game minutes yet but we have a very good performance staff, so we will build him up in the right way and then hopefully we can see his quality in the near future.”