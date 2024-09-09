Liverpool handed major injury boost ahead of Nottingham Forest after official update

Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 19, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Alexis Mac Allister injury update ahead of Liverpool’s clash against Nottingham Forest.

Alexis Mac Allister has returned to Argentina training as they prepare to face Colombia tomorrow.

The Liverpool midfielder opened the scoring in the World Cup holders’ 3-0 victory over Chile but was forced off in the 79th minute with an adductor injury.

It means that Mac Allister has been carefully managed since. Reds head coach Arne Slot would have had his fingers crossed that the 25-year-old’s issue was not serious. Mac Allister has featured in every minute of Liverpool’s opening three Premier League victories this season.

Argentina now prepare to face Colombia in a rematch of the Copa America final which they won 1-0 in July. And Mac Allister has been involved in sessions with his compatriots ahead of 2026 World Cup qualfier in Estadio Metropolitano. Manager Lionel Scanoli said via Claro: “The team is fine, regaining some strength after Thursday’s game. Nico (González) trained separately and Alexis (Mac Allister) did so with us. We will see how things evolve over the next two days. In general terms we are fine.”