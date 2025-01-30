Liverpool handed major Milos Kerkez transfer boost as rivals arrange medical tests

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool and Manchester United have both been linked with AFC Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerez.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kopites will no doubt be keeping a close eye on one AFC Bournemouth player this weekend.

When Liverpool travel to the Vitality Stadium, the chief thing on supporters' minds will be earning a victory. The Reds are in for a tough test despite being six points clear at the summit of the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bournemouth have been in scintillating form and are punching well above their weight this season - they are sixth and a point adrift of the Champions League places. On their own patch, they have taken the scalps of second-placed Arsenal and champions Manchester City while they thrashed third-placed Nottingham Forest 5-0 last time out.

Andoni Iraolo's side have been highly impressive, with their brave man-for-man style garnering plaudits aplenty. The Cherries will be buoyed with confidence and aiming to put another team above them in the pecking order to the sword.

Kerkez interest

And one of Bournemouth's key men is reportedly on Liverpool's radar. Milos Kerkez has been suggested as a target for the Reds ahead of the summer transfer window. The left-back has been a tour de force for the Cherries, starting every league and recording two goals and three assists. Signed for a reported fee of £15.5 million from AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2023, Kerkez's price tag has increased markedly such has been his eye-catching development.

The left-hand side of defence is an area that Liverpool could well look to bolster at the end of the season. Despite the Reds being runaway league leaders and fighting on four fronts, it's an area of the squad that sections of supporters have some concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Robertson has been a magnificent servant since he arrived from Hull City in 2017. Having cost just £8 million, he was at the fulcrum of the success former manager Jurgen Klopp engineered. Liverpool win seven major trophies, including the Champions League and Premier League, and there was an argument that Robertson was the best player in the world in his position when at his zenith.

But the Scotland international's levels have taken somewhat of a dip somewhat this season. He has a solitary assist in 28 appearances so far and has consistently been rotated with Kostas Tsimikas. Robertson turns 31 in little more than a month and a long-term successor may need to be sought. Kerkez could be the ideal candidate. He is aged 21, with his best days very much ahead and has a substantial amount of Premier League experience.

Competition

Given his performances this season, it's scarcely a surprise Kerkez has attracted potential suitors. Earlier this month, The i Paper suggested that Manchester United and Manchester City were also keen on the Hungary international, who could cost up to £50 million.

However, with United making moves in the January transfer window, they could now be out of the race. The Red Devils have reached an agreement to sign Patrick Dorgu from Leece. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano suggests a fee of €30m plus €5m add-ons has been agreed and the 20-year-old will have his medical on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United head coach Ruben Amorim is short of wing-backs to fit his 3-4-3 formation, with Luke Shaw continuing to struggle for fitness. With the Red Devils splashing out a significant fee for Dorgu, it would be assumed that they are unlikely to be in the market for another option that can fit the position in the summer. That means that Liverpool may have a clearer run at landing Kerkez come the summer.