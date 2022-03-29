A look at all the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp’s men prepare to return to Premier League action.

Liverpool are back in action on Saturday when they face relegation-threatened Watford at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are now in the thick of the Premier League title race, but they will need to remain very consistent if they are going to overtake Manchester City and stay at the top.

There is still some time between now and the weekend, however, with the international break rumbling on for now.

In the meantime, we have put together all the latest Reds transfer rumours ahead of the summer window.

Bellingham links

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham.

The winger has managed six goals and 13 assists across all competitions this season, but he is being tipped for a move away.

According to BILD, Bellingham is attracting interest from Liverpool, but also from La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Barca’s salary issue

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Mohamed Salah over recent weeks, with the Egyptian still yet to sign new terms with Liverpool.

But it seems Barca’s financial issues could hold them back from making a move.

According to Marca, unless the Catalan giants can submit proof of their long-term financial security, they are unlikely to be permitted to sign a superstar player by La Liga.

As things stand, Barca’s salary mass allowance is set to increase, but perhaps not enough.

Origi latest

Reds forward Divock Origi appears to be on course to join AC Milan on a free transfer this summer.

The fan favourite is out of contract and in need of a new club, with no fresh deal expected to be forthcoming.