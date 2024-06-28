Italy's goalkeeper #01 Gianluigi Donnarumma embraces Italy's defender #05 Riccardo Calafiori during an MD-1 training session at the base camp in Iserlohn on June 28, 2024, on the eve of their UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16 football match against Switzerland. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Riccardo Calafiori has been linked with Liverpool.

Liverpool have been handed a potential boost should they wish to pursue a deal for Riccardo Calafiori.

The defender is reportedly on the Reds' list of transfer targets in the summer transfer window. Calafiori enjoyed a fine 2023-24 season as he helped Bologna finish fifth in Serie A and qualify for the Champions League. He made a total of 37 appearances, scoring two goals and recording five assists.

Calafiori has also impressed for Italy at Euro 2024 and provided a crucial assist in the 98th minute that earned the Azzurri a 1-1 draw against Croatia to move into the knockout stage.

Liverpool have been linked with several defenders in the transfer window as it could be an area of the squad Arne Slot looks to strengthen. The Reds allowed Joel Matip to depart at the end of his contract and they could look to add to their options. Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah are all currently under contract at Anfield, although the former has just a year remaining on his deal.

There have been strong rumours that Calafiori will be heading to Juventus and follow Thiago Motta, who has been appointed new head coach in Turin after the exit of Max Allegri.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Bologna feel it will be 'almost impossible' to retain Calafiori yet they have still not managed to reach an agreement with Juventus. Now it is said that Bologna are ready for 'big proposals' and Premier League clubs are keen.