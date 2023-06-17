Liverpool handed potential transfer boost as £10 million signing confirmed

Liverpool may have been handed a boost in their pursuit of a defensive signing this summer.

Jurgen Klopp has previously admitted that the Reds may look to bolster their rearguard in the transfer window - although midfield is the priority. Alexis Mac Allister has so far arrived from Brighton for a fee of £35 million.

It has been suggested that Liverpool would prefer to sign a young left-footed centre-back - something they do not currently possess - to provide competition and cover for Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

One player who has been linked is Micky van de Ven. The 22-year-old made 36 appearances for Wolfsburg last season - the club that Reds sporting director Jorg Schmadtke departed earlier this year before taking up his role at Anfield.

Van de Ven recently admitted that a transfer away from the Bundesliga outfit this summer 'would be nice' - and quite possibly to the Premier League.

He told ESPN Netherlands: “I am very good at Wolfsburg, so I don’t mind staying for another year,” he said. “But if I get a chance to leave, I would like to. Of course I read everything, and I have good contact with my agent, so I know what’s going on.

“I’ll see where it will lead. Hopefully — (a transfer) would be nice. To the Premier League? Maybe, yes, who knows.”

And van de Ven's hopes of departing could well have taken a step forward. That's because Die Wolfe have completed the signing for Moritz Jenz. The former Celtic defender has joined Wolfsburg from French side Lorient for a reported fee of up to £10 million.