Chelsea are closing in on the arrival of Joao Pedro and that could see Liverpool have a clear run at Hugo Ekitike.

Liverpool could have been handed a potential boost in their pursuit of a summer target.

The Reds have been busy in the transfer window as they aim to defend the Premier League title, having spent around £200 million. Half of that figure has gone towards the arrival Florian Wirtz. Liverpool shattered their transfer record by splashing out £100 million for Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen.

Jeremie Frimpong has also been signed from Leverkusen, having won the Bundesliga title at the German side in 2023-24 alongside Wirtz. Liverpool paid the Netherlands international's release clause of £29.5 million and he has replaced Trent Alexander-Arnold.

In addition, Milos Kerkez has signed for £40 million from AFC Bournemouth, while there will be three new goalkeepers added to the squad. Giorgi Mamardashvili's move to Merseyside from Valencia for up to £29 million will be completed tomorrow, with the deal agreed last summer. In addition, youngster Armin Pecsi has been recruited for £1.5 million from Hungarian club Puskas Akademia and Freddie Woodman will arrive on a free transfer from Preston North End to add cover.

Striker still evades

But there are still supporters who feel that Arne Slot needs to sign a new striker. While Liverpool cruised to the Premier League title, the centre-forward role proved somewhat of a problem position. Darwin Nunez started just eight league games and scored only seven goals in all competitions. Nunez is expected to leave this summer, with Napoli keen.

While Alexander Isak is the dream striker for most, it is unlikely that he will depart Newcastle United. The Magpies are reluctant to sell Isak and are prepared to make him the highest-paid player in the club's history, while Eddie Howe's side reportedly value the Sweden international at a price tag of at least £150 million. Newcastle have qualified for the Champions League and do not want to lose any of their prized assets.

Ekitike eyed

If Liverpool head coach Slot feels he needs to bolster his striker department then he could instead look to bring in Hugo Ekitike. The Eintracht Frankfurt man has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield after scoring 22 goals in the 2024-25 season and helping his side finish fourth in the Bundesliga. The 22-year-old appears to be in demand, though, with Chelsea and Manchester United also said to be keen.

However, Chelsea could well drop out of the race. The Stamford Bridge side have already signed Liam Delap for £30 million. And now they have agreed a deal for João Pedro. The Athletic reports that Chelsea will pay in excess of £50 million to sign the marksman from Brighton & Hove Albion. Pedro, who has tentatively been linked with Liverpool, is poised to pen a seven-year contract in West London.

According to German newspaper BILD, Frankfurt are holding out for £85 million before entertaining an exit for Ekitike. If Liverpool are indeed keen, they may first require further player sales to help recoup funds. Nunez and Federico Chiesa are among the forwards who could depart, while there is some uncertainty surrounding attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott’s future.