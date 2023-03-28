Liverpool transfer news as Chelsea could be forced to sell reported target Mason Mount in the summer.

Chelsea may reportedly be forced to sell of assets this summer to avoid breaching Premier League financial rules.

The Stamford Bridge outfit recently posted losses of £121.3 million for the 2021-22 season - having also lost £153.4 million for 2020-21.

Despite making significant profit on the sales of Tammy Abraham, Marc Guehi, Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori, Chelsea said that the deficit was down to sanctions imposed on former owner Roman Abramovich. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the UK froze assets on all people with links to president Vladimir Putin.

But with Chelsea spending more than £500 million in the previous two transfer windows following a Todd Boehly-led takeover, The Times reports that the club 'might have to raise large sums from selling off players' to ensure they do not break profit and sustainability regulations.

One player who has been heavily linked with a potential departure from Chelsea in the summer is Mason Mount.

The midfielder remains at a deadlock when it comes to contract negotiations, with his current deal due to expire in June 2024.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a swoop for Mount in the upcoming transfer window. Jurgen Klopp plans to replenish his options in the middle of the park amid a disappointing season for the Reds.

On Mount’s future, Chelsea head coach Graham Potter said: “Ultimately it is between the club and Mason. I have spoken to him numerous times about his situation, football and life generally. My feelings for Mason are clear. He is a fantastic person firstly but sometimes these things happen.

“They are just complicated and it is best that I speak little about it, let them get on with it in deciding what is right for both parties. I am not naive. I know it is an important time for him and an important contract. These things have to be right for him and his family. It’s important he makes a decision on that basis."

Many fans concur that Liverpool require improvements are required in the engine room while Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner are out of contract as things stand.