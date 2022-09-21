All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as many of Jurgen Klopp’s jet off for international duty.

Liverpool’s long wait to return to Premier League action continues.

The Reds have played two Champions League fixtures recently, but it will be over a month between their last Premier League outing and their next.

Postponements due to the Queen’s death have forced Jurgen Klopp’s men to wait as they look to bounce back from a disappointing start.

And they now have the international break ahead of returning to face Brighton at Anfield on the first day of October.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding the Reds.

Bellingham price tag

Liverpool face paying a huge fee if they want to buy Jude Bellingham.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for the Borussia Dortmund star, but they were not able to make a move this summer, with the German club already selling Erling Haaland.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool are likely to make a move next summer, but they face a huge price tag.

It’s claimed Dortmund are now demanding a fee as high as £131.6million.

Bellingham is tipped to become one of the best midfielders in the world, and Dortmund are set to earn a huge profit on the £25million they signed the England international for two years ago.

Zakaria confirms interest

New Chelsea signing Denis Zakaria has confirmed there was interest from Liverpool ahead of his move to Stamford Bridge.

“It all happened very quickly,” Zakaria told Blick. “I didn’t know a move to Chelsea was possible until six hours before the end of the transfer window.

“I packed my things and waited for the contract to be signed. I then did the medical check in Turin and it went through. It was very close.”