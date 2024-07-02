Riccardo Calafiori of Italy departs from Dortmund for Berlin on June 28, 2024 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images for FIGC) | Getty Images for FIGC

Riccardo Calafiori has been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Bologna technical director Giovanni Sartori has insisted the club want to keep Riccardo Calafiori this summer.

Calafiori had an impressive Euro 2024 for Italy despite the defending champions crashing out at the hands of Croatia in the last 16.

His performances came against the backdrop of a fine 2023-24 season with Bologna. The defender recorded two goals and five assists in 37 appearances as the Rossoblu finished fifth in Serie A and qualified for the Champions League.

There has been much speculation around Calafiori's future. Liverpool are one of the clubs who have been linked with the 22-year-old, who can play centre-back and left-back, along with Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea.

Juventus had been thought of as the frontrunners Thiago Motta left his role as Bologna head coach to take charge of the Old Lady this summer.

However, Sartori has insisted that Calafiori will not be heading to Juve if he is to leave - and will instead go abroad. Speaking to Sky Sport Italia (gianlucadimarzio.com), he said: “We took him 12 months ago so we'll see what happens in the market but in our head there is the will to keep him