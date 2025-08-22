Jeremie Frimpong of Liverpool warms up prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield on August 15, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images

Liverpool will be without new signing Jeremie Frimpong for their Premier League games against Newcastle United and Arsenal

Liverpool have been handed a tough injury blow ahead of Monday’s trip to Newcastle United with summer signing Jeremie Frimpong ruled out by a hamstring injury.

Arne Slot confirmed the news in his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon. Frimpong was forced off early in the dramatic 4-2 win over Bournemouth with Slot praising the club’s medical team for recognising the issue, which could have been made worse had Frimpong stayed on the pitch.

Frimpong has been named as the starting right-back in both competitive outings this campaign, following his £29m move from Bayer Leverkusen in early June. Conor Bradley has been struggling with an an injury but has returned to training but may not be fit to start against Newcastle.

He was only back with the team training on Thursday but the Monday fixture does give the Northern Ireland international more time to get himself back fit for the visit to St James’ Park.

Arne Slot gives injury update on Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley

“Conor trained for a few minutes with us today for the first time,” head coach Slot when discussing Liverpool’s fitness concerns.

“The medical team was completely right about Jeremie to tell me that I had to take him off, because he is out until the end of the international break and that happened in the game.

“I already said immediately after the game that it had nothing to do with how he played, but we felt he had an issue with his hamstring. And with ‘we’ I don’t mean me, but the medical staff. And they were completely right.

“So, a good call to take him off, otherwise he would have maybe been out for longer. And we expect to have him back after the international break.”

Liverpool have Joe Gomez fitness concern as Arne Slot mulls over Jeremie Frimpong replacement options

Joe Gomez would be one option to replace Frimpong but he only returned from an injury on Friday as he replaced Frimpong against Bournemouth. The versatile defender was sent home early from the club’s pre-season tour due to an injury.

Now Slot has revealed that Gomez has not been able to train for three days in a row with the rest of the team, handing the Dutchman another concern ahead of Newcastle.

Speaking about his fitness options at right-back, Slot said: “Jeremie has a very positive injury record. Conor has been out once or twice last season. These things happen in a season.

“We only have at the moment two injuries, unfortunately it is two for the same position. But the good thing is some others can play in that position as well. Wata [Endo] played in that position for a few minutes, Dominik Szoboszlai already played in that position.

“So, there are other options we can explore. Joe Gomez is definitely one of them, but for him to play already 20 minutes, that was already quite a lot. I wouldn’t say he had a setback but he wasn’t able to train three days in a row completely with the team.

“Which is completely normal if you’re out for so long and all of a sudden the manager needs you for 20 minutes. But he is training with the team, so let’s see where he is on Monday, if he can be involved in the team or if he can even start.

“But there are other options we have as well in this position. It’s just you cannot prepare for two injuries in one position, it would be stupid for us to have three full-backs or five left-backs.

“Although we have three left-backs at the moment! So we’re unlucky that the right full-backs are injured.”