Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker and John Stones won’t play for Manchester City again this season.

Liverpool have lost ground to Manchester City in the Premier League title race after the weekend's fixtures.

The Reds were held to a 1-1 draw by Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Saturday.

Although Jurgen Klopp's side temporarily moved top of the table on goal difference, City soon punished the slip up.

Pep Guardiola's side routed Newcastle United 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium yesterday to not only move three points clear of Liverpool but now have a better goal difference.

Certainly, neither side can afford to drop another more points in the remaining three games of the season. It's set to be an enthralling end.

Yet City will have to hold their nerve without three key defenders.

Guardiola has confirmed that Ruben Dias, John Stones and Kyle Walker will not play again this campaign due to injury.

Certainly, it's a blow for the defending champions, who are now short of senior options in the rearguard.

Nathan Ake was left on the bench when Dias was withdrawn at half-time against Newcastle, with Fernandinho instead.

Either of the pair will partner Aymeric Laporte for City's clash against Wolves on Wednesday.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have no players out injured. Roberto Firmino is back in training but was not risked against Tottenham.