What we spotted from Liverpool training ahead of their Premier League fixture against Newcastle United.

Liverpool aim for back-to-back wins in the Premier League for the first time this season when they welcome Newcastle United to Anfield on Wednesday evening.

The Reds endured a stuttering start to the campaign, having been held to disappointing draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace before suffering a meek 2-1 loss to bitter rivals Manchester United.

However, Jurgen Klopp got the answer he wanted as Liverpool routed Bournemouth 9-0 on Saturday - which matched a Premier League record as the biggest win in its 30-year history.

Now the Reds will look to build momentum against Newcastle.

The mega-rich Magpies are unbeaten in their four games so far and have their sights set on joining the top flight’s elite in the coming years.

Certaintly, Klopp will not be underestimating Eddie Howe’s visitors.

And while Liverpool have had their injury problems during the formative stage of the campaign, they are beginning to welcome back players.

Duo back

Curtis Jones and Joel Matip trained with Liverpool on Monday. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

In training on Monday, Curtis Jones and Joel Matip were both involved.

Jones hasn’t played so far this term, having suffered a calf injury. He will bolster Klopp’s midfield options, with Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all sidelined.

Matip, meanwhile, featured in the 2-2 opening-day draw against Fulham before sustaining a groin problem.

Ramsay involved

Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Meanwhile, summer signing Calvin Ramsay is finally rubbing shoulders with the likes of Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold on the training pitch.

After arriving from Aberdeen for up to £6.5 million, Liverpool flagged up an issue they found when conducting the right-back’s medical.

The Reds have since been cautious with the 19-year-old. He did not play for Klopp’s side in any of their pre-season matches.

Although back training, Ramsay may be bedded in slowly to the first team.

Elliott solo training

But in the training photos released, there was somewhat of a Harvey Elliott concern.

The attacking midfielder came off at half-time against Bournemouth - after scoring his maiden Premier League goal when putting Liverpool 2-0 ahead with a sublime finish.

Elliott was snapped at the Kirkby-based training ground but was not pictured with the main group.

One image showed the teenager working with the club’s fitness coach Jordan Fairclough.

Harvey Elliott trains away from the rest of his Liverpool team-mates. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

After the Bournemouth win, however, Klopp was hopeful Elliott’s injury wasn’t too serious.

“Harvey felt just a little bit in another game,” said the Liverpool boss.

“We wouldn’t have taken him off, but being 5-0 up we thought if that’s not the moment then the moment will never come again.

“Nothing after the game, assessment now, spoke now only recently with the physio. [He] should be completely fine.”