Liverpool’s Premier League rivals have their eye on signing this Anfield gem this summer.

Liverpool were expected to oversee a number of changes to their squad this summer and they’ve wasted no time facilitating both signings and sales so far.

After inheriting the bulk of Jurgen Klopp’s final squad and guiding them to the Premier League title, it was inevitable Arne Slot would stamp his own mark on things ahead of their defending season.

With marquee signings like Florian Wirtz through the door and Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving for Real Madrid, a new era is dawning on Anfield. Caoimhin Kelleher and Jarell Quansah have also been sold, and they aren’t expected to be the last out the door either.

Aston Villa linked with Harvey Elliott

Liverpool have some impressive fringe players but not all of them are happy with limited game time. Harvey Elliott is one figure who has been linked with an exit for months now, having struggled for regular minutes during Slot’s maiden season.

Multiple clubs have registered their interest in the 22-year-old, whose future is very much open for discussion. According to TEAMtalk, Aston Villa are now ‘strong contenders’ to sign Elliott and have already ‘initiated contact’ in attempt to strike a deal with their Premier League rivals.

While Unai Emery’s side aren’t alone in the interest shown in Elliott, they are ‘confident he is enthusiastic’ about joining the project at Villa Park, especially following their exciting recent seasons.

How much could Liverpool sell Harvey Elliott for?

The report claims that Liverpool are ‘not actively looking’ to sell Elliott this window but they have opened themselves to offers for his signature. A £35 million asking price has been mentioned, which could be enough to convince the Reds to sell, as his contract is due to expire in 2027.

If Liverpool keep him on for another season and don’t agree new terms, they are at risk of his price dropping significantly as he enters the final 12 months of his Anfield deal.

Elliott had previously suggested he was happy to play any role with Liverpool but more recently, it seems the burning desire for regular football is catching up with him.

“I don't really want to be wasting years on my career because it's a short career. You don't know what's going to happen,” he admitted after the title-winning season ended.

“I need to reflect. I need to see if I'm content in doing what I'm doing and how can I improve as a player because that's the most important thing.

“I just want to improve and be the best possible version of myself. If that's to go somewhere else, then it's a decision that I'm going to have to make and I just need to see what happens.

“Nothing makes me want to leave. I love the club, I love the fans, the team. I support them as well. But most importantly, it's just about what's best for my career.”