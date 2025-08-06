Liverpool are discussing a potential sale of this influential Anfield star.

Liverpool are overseeing one of their busiest transfer windows in recent years and there are still deals to be addressed before business closes.

Arne Slot is overseeing significant changes to the squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp. The Reds have completed some stunning new signings as they prepare to defend their Premier League title, including club record transfer Florian Wirtz.

Despite spending more than £250 million so far, Liverpool remain active in their search for new signings. Alexander Isak is still a priority target, while the Reds also need a new centre-back.

They haven’t closed the door on further exits either. After already sanctioning sales for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Caoimhin Kelleher, Nat Phillips, Jarell Quansah, Luis Diaz and Tyler Morton, Liverpool could still stand to offload futher Anfield figures.

Liverpool ‘in contact’ over Harvey Elliott transfer

Harvey Elliott has been linked with a potential exit for a while now, having struggled for regular playing time last season. Despite initially being open to remaining a rotational player under Slot, the 22-year-old is now searching for a more permanent role.

Elliott hasn’t been short of suitors either. According to Florian Plettenberg, he is ‘very high’ on RB Leipzig’s shortlist this summer and the German side are ‘pushing’ to get a deal over the line. Both clubs are reportedly ‘in contact’ over a potential deal for Elliott, who is under contract at Anfield until 2027.

Plettenberg has also relayed the update from Transfermarkt that Elliott has ‘already spoken’ with Ole Werner and Marcel Schäfer, RB Leipzig’s head coach and managing director respectively.

What is Liverpool’s asking price for Harvey Elliott?

While Liverpool would be a losing an important player by selling Elliott, the competition for a starting place in Slot’s teams has only intensified following their summer recruitment drive.

The 22-year-old, who can play confidently in midfield or on the wing, was limited to two Premier League starts last season and clocked just 360 minutes throughout the campaign.

However, Elliott strengthened his portfolio when he played a key part in England’s triumph at the 2025 Euro Under-21 tournament. Scoring five goals in six games, including a brace against the Netherlands and a goal in the final against Germany, Elliott was named Player of the Tournament.

If Liverpool do opt to cash in this summer, they are said to be looking for a deal in excess of £40 million plus a buy-back option, or beyond the £50 million mark without one, according to a report from The Athletic last month.

Elliott recently admitted he would stay at Liverpool for ‘the rest of his career’ if he could but his ambitions for England have left him wondering if a move away is the best option

“If I had it my way I would be here for the rest of my career, it's as simple as that.“I love everything about the club, but at the same time I kind of need to be selfish and see what's best for me. I have big ambitions. I want to get in the World Cup squad.

“I want to keep being successful as a player. It's something I still need to review. I need to have a talk with everyone and review the situation. we have many new players who have come in, so whether it blocks the path for me I'm not sure.”