Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, interacts with Thomas Frank - recently appointed manager at Tottenham | Getty Images

This Liverpool star could be on the move this summer and Tottenham Hotspur are admirers of him.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have had quite the transfer window this summer — keeping themselves busy from the early signing of Jeremie Frimpong right up until today, with rumours promising to stretch all the way until Deadline Day.

After winning the Premier League title again, the Reds have undergone a significant squad restructure. Arne Slot has finally put his stamp on things after making minimal changes to the team inherited from Jurgen Klopp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eight players have left the club on permanent deals this window, including Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez. Liverpool could sanction further sales before the market closes for business, too.

Harvey Elliott transfer latest

Amid uncertainty over his position at Anfield, Harvey Elliott has been heavily linked with an exit in recent weeks. The 22-year-old has struggled for regular playing time recently and has admitted he needs to focus on what’s best for his career.

He hasn’t been short of admirers, either. Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs showing interest in Elliott but they could be set to miss out, with RB Leipzig now seemingly in pole position for his signature.

According to Football Insider, the Bundesliga side are ‘finalising talks’ over a deal for the versatile midfielder. Elliott is thought to be keen on the idea of moving to Germany, having seen the likes of Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho previously thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“RB Leipzig are still there exploring this move for Harvey Elliott,” Pete O’Rourke told the outlet. “There has been some talks held between the two clubs and the Elliott’s representatives.

“I still think there’s a real strong possibility that he could end up making that move to Germany. If they [Liverpool] can bring in £40 million plus for Harvey Elliott, they can use that to help balance the books and to use that for those other potential transfers before the deadline.”

Liverpool boosting PSR status with homegrown sales

Signing crucial starting figures like Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike were huge statements from the club, but the players they have sold so far are even more telling.

Liverpool have done good business with their sales this window. While the big sales of Diaz and Nunez have been significant, they have impressed with other deals, having pocketed about £85 million in initial fees for six players who were either youth stars or development projects. Ben Doak was the latest to be sold, following Trent Alexander-Arnold, Caoimhin Kelleher, Jarell Quansah, Tyler Morton and Nat Phillips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Combined, the group cost Liverpool an initial £600,000, meaning the profit made this summer is an immediate and significant boost on the profit and sustainability front.

If the Reds sell Elliott for the quoted £40 million, they will have made a huge profit on him as well. There have also been reports of a buy-back clause being included in any potential sale, allowing Liverpool the chance to bring him back to Anfield in the future.

In other news, Liverpool won't be happy as Premier League announce Jurgen Klopp nemesis for Newcastle