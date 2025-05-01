Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool may need to assess the future of this player following his recent comments.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are approaching a significant summer, with a number of changes expected following Arne Slot’s stunning maiden season.

After receiving the torch passed on from Jurgen Klopp, the Dutch coach has guided his side to the Premier League title at the first time of asking. Slot has also inherited a strong squad pieced together by his German predecessor, which is always a huge bonus for a new manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, we are now approaching a point in the Slot Era where changes are due to be made. This Liverpool squad is expected to look rather different for their title-defending season.

What changes will Liverpool make this summer?

Trent Alexander-Arnold remains connected with Real Madrid. While nothing has been officially confirmed, reports have suggested the vice-captain is headed for a new chapter in the Spanish capital.

Darwin Nunez is also expected to move on, having struggled to find consistency under both Klopp and Slot.

Liverpool could see other players leave this summer too, from fringe players to first team regulars. One man whose future appears to be up in the air right now is Harvey Elliott.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The passionate and versatile midfielder has had limited chances this season, making just 14 substitute appearances in the Premier League. Elliott has made a mere six starts in all competitions so far this campaign, raising the question of whether his future lies at Anfield or not.

In almost heart-breaking fashion, the 22-year-old has now essentially placed a hefty dilemma on the table for Slot and the team around him.

Harvey Elliott comments could force Liverpool’s hand

One of Elliott’s most attractive traits is that he is a committed player to his team. His impressive work ethic and ability to change a game from off the bench make him a superb asset to Liverpool, but is that all the club can offer him? If Elliott is set to be limited by a rotational role, it may be time to discuss alternative options, even if he doesn’t want to.

Speaking to the Liverpool ECHO after Liverpool’s Premier League title win, Elliott spoke openly about his role at the club and what he wants moving forwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope that I can push on [next season]. This is my team, I am committed to them and it's just a situation that is always going to have a lot of talk, I just need to think about what is best for my future, my career and as much as I want it to be here,” he said.

“You never know what is going to happen around the corner. If I had it my way, that would be here, I would play each and every game here and stay here for the rest of my career but it all depends on managers, the people above and as I said you don't know what could happen but as far as I am aware I am here, here to stay and this is the club I want to be at.

“Hopefully I am still here to be honest. It is the best place to be, the best club to be at and especially having the fans around us at the moment, I don't think there is a better place to be playing.

“Players go through ups and downs but at the end of the day you have to come out fighting and I think it is within myself to make it happen. So hopefully I can stay here for the rest of my career.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elliott’s admirable attitude towards Liverpool surely makes it a no-brainer for the club to keep him on. That’s the selfish approach, anyway. Having a player of Elliott’s calibre coming off the bench is a huge boast for the Reds but at 22, he has his whole career ahead of him and there are teams out there who will definitely be eager to make him a focal point in their team.

Back in March, Elliott shut down any talk of him being frustrated with his role as substitute, even after his heroics against Paris Saint-Germain.

“In my eyes, it's just my job to come on and influence the game where I can. The last two games have been very tough - it is not about me, it's about the whole team,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live at the time.

Such an attitude is rare to find in football these days, especially when the player is good enough to be a starter. It’s almost gut-wrenching to know Elliott is happy to spend most of his days on the bench, despite there being clubs who would surely build a team around him and his abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His contract with Liverpool does not expire until 2027 but Slot and his staff may need to start really considering Elliott’s future. If there is no regular role for him at Anfield, the selfless thing to do would be to seek a move to a club where he will be an undisputed starter.