Harvey Elliott's future at Liverpool remains an uncertain area.

Liverpool still have plenty of work to do this transfer window before business closes until the new year. The Reds have already facilitated a combined 14 deals in and out of Anfield so far this summer and they are expected to finalise some more before the deadline.

While signings like Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike have taken centre stage, Liverpool remain in pursuit of Alexander Isak, as well as a new central defender. They are also expected to oversee further sales, with an agreement reached for Darwin Nunez to depart for Saudi Arabia and Harvey Elliott’s future also hanging in the balance.

The 22-year-old is not short of admirers thanks to his hard work for Liverpool over the years. His impressive performances contributing to England’s Under-21 Euro 2025 triumph have also put him on the map for several clubs.

Liverpool have opened up the floor to offers for Elliott but it won’t just take any bid to secure his signature.

Liverpool must hold out for Harvey Elliott buy-back clause

Selling Elliott this summer will be a massively bittersweet deal for Liverpool. Similar to Caoimhin Kelleher, the Reds have a hugely talented player who always shows up when called upon, but he’s just too good to be limited as a rotational player.

Selfishly, fans would surely love to see Elliott remain at Anfield but his standard of play deserves a starting role, and that’s something Arne Slot cannot give him right now.

If Liverpool do opt for a sale this window, they must ensure a buy-back clause is put in place. Elliott has shown what he can do during his time in red but as he’s still just 22, there’s still plenty for him to learn and his full potential is yet to be fully unlocked.

If Elliott leaves this summer to pursue a move where he is guaranteed an untouchable starting spot, the next two or three years could completely change the trajectory of his career.

Liverpool would then surely want the chance to bring him back to Anfield when perhaps others have moved on and give him the starting role he has been pushing for.

In fact, it seems this approach is something the Reds are already set on. According to The Athletic, Liverpool value Elliott in excess of £40 million with a buy-back option inserted in the deal, or beyond the £50 million mark without one.

Clearly, the Reds are already considering the potential avenue of bringing Elliott back to Anfield if he was to move away. With the club not wanting to close the door completely on the 22-year-old, their approach matching his own attitude towards his current dilemma.

Harvey Elliott still loyal to Liverpool

Last season, Elliott made it clear in interviews that while lack of time on the pitch has been frustrating for him, his vision has always been focused on the team rather than himself.

Even more recently, with the transfer rumours flowing, Elliott continues to express his love for Liverpool. His comments suggest that if he does move, it will purely be down to him looking for the best chance at playing football, over actually wanting to go anywhere else.

“If I had it my way I would be here for the rest of my career, it's as simple as that,” he recently said. “I love everything about the club, but at the same time I kind of need to be selfish and see what's best for me. I have big ambitions. I want to get in the World Cup squad.

“I want to keep being successful as a player. It's something I still need to review. I need to have a talk with everyone and review the situation. we have many new players who have come in so whether it blocks the path for me I'm not sure. It's something I need to have a look at and decide.”