Federico Chiesa of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Curtis Jones during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park on September 27, 2025 in London, England. | Getty Images

Liverpool are back in Champions League action in midweek as they travel to Turkey to take on Galatasaray

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Few Liverpool players came out of Saturday’s defeat to Crystal Palace with much credit but one player who could hold their head high leaving South London was Federico Chiesa.

The Italian came off the bench in the 74th minute to replace Florian Wirtz and fired in an equaliser for Liverpool with three minutes of normal time remaining. The goal ultimately proved in vain as Palace scored deep into stoppage time to seal all three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chiesa impressed for Liverpool in the 2-1 win over Southampton in midweek as he assisted both Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike and might have bagged a hat-trick of assists too. He teed up Isak early on against the Saints but the striker was denied by a strong save.

The Italian is a fan favourite at Anfield and his song is one of the most popular that is sang on the terraces. He did not get much game-time in his first season at Anfield but was the hero in the opening day win against Bournemouth with a late goal to hep the Reds open their campaign with a victory.

Federico Chiesa reacts to Crystal Palace defeat

Speaking after the defeat, Chiesa told Stan Sport: “It was frustrating because it wasn’t like the first hit from the throw-in it was bouncing around. So, yeah, you could say we were a bit unluckly with the rebounds but they’ve been better.

“They deserved the goal and in the last minute anything can happen. At the end of the day, we should have been more concentrated on getting the draw as it would have been a great result today for what we’ve seen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Up next for Liverpool is a trip to Turkey to take on Galatasaray in their first away game of the 2025-26 Champions League. The Reds dramatically defeated Atletico Madrid 3-2 at Anfield in their opening game with captain Virgil van Dijk heading home in front of the Kop.

Chiesa was not involved, having been brutally left out of Slot’s Champions League squad for the 2025-26 season.

Federico Chiesa officially added to Liverpool Champions League squad

However, the Italian has now been added to the club’s Champions League squad in a move that will be welcomed by supporters. He has been included after Giovanni Leoni suffered a serious ACL injury that will rule him out for under a year.

Under UEFA regulations, if a player is set to be injured for 60 days or more, then a club can change their List A squad to reflect the injury with Chiesa now replacing Leoni.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from Liverpool confirmed: “UEFA have approved a request to add the Italian to the Reds' 'List A', in line with a new regulation allowing a change in the event of a long-term absence.

“Chiesa replaces Giovanni Leoni in the club's pool of eligible players for the league phase and will be available for the trip to Galatasaray next week. Arne Slot confirmed on Friday that Leoni suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the Carabao Cup win against Southampton in midweek.”

Chiesa’s impact off the bench has been key in parts this season but there may even be clamour for him to begin starting games as he looks a much sharper and fitter prospect compared to 12 months ago.