Liverpool have avoided second summer saga with Real Madrid after Arne Slot decision

Liverpool will avoid another brush with Real Madrid as Fabrizio Romano provides a new transfer update.

Liverpool are no strangers to being linked with Real Madrid when it comes to the transfer front. Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the most debated footballers on the planet right now amid the Spanish side’s interest in signing him. This particular transfer saga has been going on for months now, and it still remains to be seen whether the right-back will leave his boyhood club for the Bernabeu or not.

With his contract due to expire in just five months, a lot of eyes around the world are burning into Alexander-Arnold. If he does make the switch to the Spanish capital, will he be the last? Almost certainly not, and he isn’t the first either.

The likes of Michael Owen and Steve McManaman both made the switch from Liverpool to Real Madrid during their careers, and the latter enjoyed a signifiant era in the famous white strip. McManaman won six trophies with Madrid across four years, including two Champions League titles.

Xabi Alonso was another Anfield icon who was cherry-picked to join the prestigious ranks of Los Blancos. Despite leaving the club in 2014 and being retired for eight years, the former midfielder is now back on Real Madrid’s radar.

Real Madrid want Xabi Alonso

After his superb season with Bayer Leverkusen, which saw the club win their first ever Bundesliga title, Alonso was on the shortlist for several clubs looking for new managers. Both his former teams in Liverpool and Bayern Munich were eager to bring a familiar face into the dugout — with the Reds searching for Jurgen Klopp’s replacement at that time, and Thomas Tuchel failing at Bayern.

Naturally, Alonso opted to stay with Leverkusen to reap the rewards of his hard work. However, he is now being hawked by Real Madrid. According to reports in Spanish media, Carlo Ancelotti is set to leave the Bernabeu in the summer, and Alonso has risen as the favourite to replace him. Fabrizio Romano has also provided some extra insight into the situation. The transfer expert reported on his YouTube channel that Ancelotti is ‘absolutely playing down’ reports of his departure and is ‘fully focused’ on the season’s goals.

“Carlo Ancelotti is not thinking about what he's going to do in six months, three months, nine months, one year. Carlo Ancelotti is fully focused on winning titles at Real Madrid, and that's going to be the message. Then, on Xabi Alonso, this is not new, guys. I told you many times, we know that. Xabi Alonso is the first candidate for a Real Madrid job. Whenever it's going to happen, he's the favourite of Valentino Perez.

“He's very attracted by Real Madrid, too, because if he wanted to go to another club, he had the chance to do so one year ago. Bayern, Liverpool — Xabi Alonso wanted to wait.”

Liverpool avoid another Madrid saga

Had Alonso opted to replace Klopp at Liverpool, the Reds would now be looking at fighting off those at Real Madrid for their newly signed manager. Alonso’s efforts last season have been enough to keep him in high regard with Los Blancos, and it sounds very much like they will make the swoop to try and bring him in.

If the 43-year-old had the Anfield job, both Liverpool and Alonso would be in a really tough situation. Not only would the Reds be plunged into more uncertainty less than a year after Klopp’s exit, Alonso would have to choose between two of his former clubs as a player.

Some Reds fans were disappointed when the Alonso links collapsed last year, but the appointment of Arne Slot has been a hugely positive one in more ways than one now.