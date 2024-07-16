Liverpool FC transfer news | Getty Images

Three players from the German top-flight have been linked with a move.

Liverpool reportedly have up to three players on their transfer wish-list this summer, according to reports in Germany.

The Reds have begun pre-season training as new boss Arne Slot gets used to his new surroundings as well as a brand-new squad. In truth, it is a squad packed full of talent and there aren’t many areas that need additions with Jurgen Klopp overseeing a midfield rebuild last summer.

However, according to German outlet BILD, there are 3 Bundesliga stars on Liverpool’s wishlist this summer: Joshua Kimmich, Donyel Mallen, and Jeremie Frimpong. From those three names, Liverpool have reportedly already held initials talks with Frimpong over a potential transfer. Beginning with the Bayer Leverkusen full-back Frimpong, journalist Florian Plettenburg has since revealed that not only is he on Liverpool’s shortlist but the Dutchman wants to leave this summer. However, his release clause - which is said to be around €40-45m - is set to expire this week.

Consequently, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley already at the club, it makes little sense to throw another option in there; especially one who would want to be a starter. Plus, his successes last season came in a 3-4-3 system which Liverpool will not use. Still, his 14 goals and 12 assists meant he was one of the best performing attacking defenders in Europe.

With Kimmich, 29, the midfielder has been linked with a move away across the past six months. He’s valued at €50.00m on Transfermarkt, but with year left on his current deal he could be available for a lower fee.

Liverpool have enquired about defensive midfielders in recent times and he would be the perfect deep-lying playmaker that the club don’t currently possess. His 10 assists in all competitions was impressive and his overall passing statistics are among the best in Europe.

Lastly, Malen, 26, is another Borussia Dortmund player linked with an exit. His value is set around €40m and he could be a smart pickup for a club this summer. Given he can play across the front-line, bring pace, versatility. Yet, Liverpool’s attack is finely poised and with the news from the Athletic claiming they do not want to sell Luis Diaz, it removes the possibility of an attacking recruit.