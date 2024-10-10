Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool are getting stuck into new contract negotiations ahead of the new year.

Liverpool have a lot of potential contract discussions to take on as 2024 ticks down into its final weeks. The Reds are looking to reward key performers with new deals but there are also three glaringly obvious player situations to address.

A lot of the transfer headlines surrounding Anfield over the summer focused on the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk. All three players have been crucial to Liverpool and are now quickly approaching the end of their contracts.

Fortunately, some positive reports have been emerging and one of the latest is regarding the status of the captain. According to TEAMtalk, Van Dijk is ‘next in line’ to be approached regarding his contract situation, after Liverpool ‘ramping up talks’ with his defensive partner Ibrahima Konaté.

The report claims that the Reds will soon ‘hope to announce’ they have reached new agreements with Konaté over a contract extension, as the France international is ‘very keen’ to stay with Liverpool. It is also the expectation that both centre-backs will be at Anfield next season, as Arne Slot has ‘made it clear’ he wants terms with his skipper finalised soon to have the guarantee of his presence next year.

Following Van Dijk’s worrying comments about his future after the Netherlands’ Euro 2024 exit, there has been a lot of speculation over whether this will be his last season in red. The Dutch captain had been linked with a Saudi Arabia move over the summer transfer window, but after Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman dropped Steven Bergwijn for making a similar move, those talks have since gone cold.

Van Dijk wants to remain ‘the big leader’ for both club and country ‘for the next two years’ and there is understood to be a ‘calm confidence’ at Liverpool that the 33-year-old will agree to extend his stay on Merseyside. Contract talks ‘are set to happen over the next few weeks’, according to the report.