It's the latest jolt to hit the Premier League.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia have been playing havoc with the status quo of the transfer market throughout the summer window. Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante have all been prised to the Gulf state - and they’re not stopping there.

After hoovering up several high-profile free agents, including Roberto Firmino, Saudi Pro League outfits are going after players still tied down by clubs. Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is wanted along with Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic, while Liverpool have been prodded by the uber spending of the Middle Eastern country.

Reds captain Jordan Henderson is weighing up a move from Al-Ettifaq, who are managed by Kop icon and former Anfield team-mate Steven Gerrard. Al-Ettifaq are willing to more than double the 33-year-old’s wages. And The Athletic reports that a bid of £40 million for Fabinho from Al-Ittihad is on its way.

When it came to Liverpool’s summer business, midfield was always going to be at the forefront. James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all departed at the end of their respective deals while the middle of the park came under heavy scrutiny throughout a lustless 2022-23 that saw Champions League qualification surrendered.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have arrived for a combined £95 million from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively. When Jurgen Klopp’s troops reassembled for pre-season earlier this week, he must have been satisfied with his options.

But now two bolts from the blue have landed on the Liverpool manager’s doorstep. If two official bids are to be lodged then the Reds will have some serious pondering to do.

It has been reported that Al-Ettifaq are willing to pay a fee of £10 million, although The Times claims Liverpool want closer to £20 million. Henderson is thought to have cost the Reds the latter figure in 2011 when he was still to hit his peak years. Then factor in that wages said to be in the region of £190,000 per week - which adds up to almost £20 million - would be saved with the ex-Sunderland youngster still under contract for the next two years.

Klopp would be losing his leader, his trusted lieutenant who may no longer be indispensable on the pitch but remains just as influential off it. If anything, his importance in the dressing room has augmented following the exit of Milner. But the finances that Liverpool could benefit from may mean it's prudent to part ways. There would be no bad blood, no rift that would tarnish Henderson's Anfield legacy. It would be an amicable exit.

A departure for Fabinho could also prove judicious. The Brazil international is still in his prime years at the age of 29. Yet after a jettison in form last season - albeit he was one of many to suffer the same fate - there have been questions raised about whether he'll bounce back to his apogee.

Considering that Fabinho cost £43.7 million in 2018, Liverpool would be recouping the majority of that sum. He's under contract until 2026 and will also be on wages of more than £100,000 per week after penning a new deal two summers ago.

The quandary Klopp will have is that he won't want to lose two experienced engine-room operators. Already, Milner has departed along with senior figures Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain. Granted, the latter duo were bit-part players last season but were still tried and tested in Liverpool's formation.

However, the finances cannot be ignored. Banking £50 million, if those fees mooted are indeed correct, may prove too tempting.

Certainly, that would provide Liverpool with the funds to go and sign Romeo Lavia. The 19-year-old is expected to depart Southampton following their relegation from the Premier League although the club are holding out for around £50 million.

But Lavia's wages would be significantly less than what Henderson and Fabinho currently earn. For example, Szoboszlai is said to be picking up around £125,000 per week at Anfield. There's a case that Lavia may not even initially be handed a similar package given that he's still to play Champions League football and has just one senior Belgium cap to his name.

Still, there would be a concern. Lavia undoubtedly has a high ceiling and could become one of the best players in his role down the line. But replacing two experienced operators with a teenager who has just 29 Premier League appearances to his name is a risk. Some may even see it as folly. Liverpool's only natural defensive midfielders would be Lavia and fellow youngster Stefan Bajcetic, who has a meagre 11 top-flight under his belt.

What's more, Szobozslai may require time to acclimatise to the English game while Mac Allister could also take a period to ensure he gets up to speed in Klopp's system like so many before him have. That would leave Thiago Alcantara - someone who has endured injuries during his three years on Merseyside - Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott as the only other options, although Trent Alexander-Arnold was successfully deployed in a hybrid right-back/ midfield role towards the end of last term.