Liverpool have clearer path to sign Talent of the Year after rivals agree £13m deal

Liverpool and Arsenal are among the clubs who have been linked with Ajax defender Jorrel Hato.

Liverpool appear to have been given a clear pathway to sign a fledgling defender should they wish to pursue a deal.

The Reds are expected to bolster their backline in the summer transfer window. As things stand, Arne Slot’s squad is short of a centre-half after selling Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen. Liverpool banked a fee of up to £35 million for Quansah, a club-record sale for an academy product.

Virgil van Dijk is the undisputed first choice in Liverpool’s defence. Many agree the Anfield captain is the best in the world in his position. On the way to landing the Premier League title last season, Van Dijk was chiefly partnered by Ibrahima Konate, while the versatile Joe Gomez has been at the Reds for the past 10 years.

However, Slot will want at least another through the door given that Liverpool will be hoping to defend their top-flight crown and aim for glory in the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Marc Guehi is on Liverpool’s radar, having entered the final year of his Crystal Palace contract. Guehi skippered the Eagles to FA Cup success last season and he’s a regular for England. The Reds will not want to overpay for Guehi, though, given he’s available on a free and sporting director Richard Hughes could look elsewhere.

Another player who has been linked is Jorrel Hato. The 19-year-old is already a regular for Dutch giants Ajax, having made 111 appearances already, as well as being capped six times for the Netherlands senior team. Last season, Hato was named the Eredivisie Talent of the Year. The teenager will appeal as he can play in both central and left-back roles.

Given Hato’s profile, it is not a surprise that Liverpool are not the only club credited with an interest. Arsenal, who finished runners-up to the Reds last season, have been named as a potential suitor.

However, the Gunners look unlikely to move for Hato this summer as they are set to sign another young centre-back. Mikel Arteta’s men are poised to bring in Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia. The 21-year-old has announced he is leaving the Mestalla Stadium in an interview with Spanish outlet Marca.

Mosquera said: "Valencia is my home and always will be. I arrived when I was 12, and now I'm leaving as a grown man," he said, with the Spanish publication stating he said goodbye to his teammates on Monday. I'm a little sad because I've been here my whole life, but decisions in football are like that. Now, a new era begins."

Sky Sports suggests that Arsenal will pay an initial £13 million plus add-ons for Mosquera. The Gunners already have William Saliba and Magalhaes as their chief centre-back duo, while Riccardo Caliafiori, Jurrien Timber and Ben White can play in the role. As a result, it means that Arsenal may be unlikely to try to sign Hato.

That means that Liverpool will likely have less competition for Hato should they wish to accelerate their interest.