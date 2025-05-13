Liverpool are set for a busy summer transfer window.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s pursuit of Jeremie Frimpong is heating up.

The Netherlands international has been identified as a transfer target for the Reds ahead of the summer transfer window. Trent Alexander-Arnold has confirmed that he will leave Anfield at the end of his current contract and is set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

While Conor Bradley has served as Liverpool’s second-choice right-back for the past two years and will have the chance to step up, a replacement for Alexander-Arnold could be in the offing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frimpong has enjoyed a fine spell at Bayer Leverkusen since his arrival from Celtic in January 2021. Last season, he helped Die Werkself claim their maiden Bundesliga title under Xabi Alonso without losing a game. Leverkusen also won the DFB-Pokal and were beaten Europa League finalists.

This term, Frimpong has recorded five goals and 12 assists as Leverkusen finished second to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. He bagged in last Sunday’s 4-2 defeat by Borussia Dortmund.

According to Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool have been in advanced talks with Frimpong over a move. He has a release clause installed in his BayArena contract. Plettenberg posted: “Understand Liverpool are seriously pursuing Jeremie #Frimpong. Advanced talks have already taken place.

“Following detailed analysis and due to his availability, he is currently one of the top options for #LFC to potentially replace Trent Alexander-Arnold. Frimpong is planning to move this summer. The 24-y/o right wing-back can leave Leverkusen in the summer thanks to a release clause set at around €35–40m.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it has even been suggested by Italian journalist Nicolo Schira that Liverpool have agreed a contract in principle with Frimpong. “Agreement in principle between #Liverpool and Jeremie #Frimpong for a contract until 2030,” he said.

“#LFC are ready to trigger the release clause (€40M) to sign him from #BayerLeverkusen in the summer transfer window to replace AlexanderArnold (will join Real Madrid) #transfers.”