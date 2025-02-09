Liverpool could include the quartet in their squad for the FA Cup fourth round against Championship strugglers Plymouth.

Arne Slot is expected to make sweeping changes when Liverpool face Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round at Home Park.

The Reds make the lengthy trip to Devon amid a hectic fixture schedule. The tie comes in the middle of a 4-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur which secured Liverpool’s place in the Carabao Cup final before facing fierce foes Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Wednesday evening.

It means it is a rare game for the Reds, who are top of the Premier League table by six points, to rest several of their key stars against Championship strugglers Plymouth The likes of captain Virgil van Dijk, talisman Mo Salah and midfield linchpin Ryan Gravenberch are likely to be rested from the starting line-up but could well given the day off entirely.

Fringe players such as Wataru Endo, Jarell Quansah and Harvey Elliott are expected to start while Joe Gomez and Diogo Jota could makes starts having recently recovered from respective injury problems. And if Slot opts to omit many of his regular starters from the bench then there could be opportunities for youngsters.

Hints dropped

Certainly, when assessing the names that featured for the under-21s and under-18s on Saturday would hint some of Liverpool’s promising prospects can play some sort of part. James McConnell was not granted a loan exit in the winter transfer window after impressing Slot. The midfielder, 20, caught the eye in last week’s 3-2 loss to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League.

McConnell was not involved in the under-21s’ 1-1 draw against Southampton. In truth, it would not be a surprise if the ex-Sunderland man starts against Plymouth.

Meanwhile, Trey Nyoni nor Amara Nallo played against Southampton or the under-18s’ 2-2 draw against Manchester United at the AXA Training Centre. Nyoni, 18, impressed during pre-season and has made four senior appearances this season - including a full debut in a 2-1 Carabao Cup quarter-final win at Southampton. Nallo made his bow against PSV and although he was given a red card less than four minutes after coming on for a professional foul, is well-regarded by club staff.

Ngumoha possibility

And plenty of fans will hope to get a glimpse of Rio Ngumoha, who also did not play in either age-group match. The winger was poached from Chelsea’s academy last summer - which reportedly left Stamford Bridge officials incensed as he was one of their best prospects. The 16-year-old moved to Anfield because he felt there was a clearer pathway into the first team.

Ngumoha has impressed for Liverpool under-19s in the UEFA Youth League and, despite his tender age, has trained with the first team a number of times. The faith the Reds and Slot have in the England youth international was underlined when he was handed a full debut in the 4-0 win over Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup third round last month. Playing against Football League veterans, Ngumoha played with bravery and without fear during a 72-minute outing.

On his performance, head coach Slot said: "Every time (Ngumoha) comes to train with us we see what his qualities are. He can dominate one-v-one situations, he's very quick on his feet, he can change direction really fast.

"The fans liked what they saw, you could feel this in the stadium ... special day for him, making a debut, win. He will sleep well tonight.”