Liverpool are considering a move for this highly sought-after goal machine.

Liverpool are yet to make their first signing of the summer window but their interest in potential targets is rising. The Reds are looking to bolster several areas in their team before Arne Slot’s first season in charge, following another Premier League title near miss.

While the club and fans will be pleased that Liverpool bounced back from a fifth place finish in the 2022/23 season, falling short of securing another league trophy for Jurgen Klopp’s swan song will have definitely been a blow.

Heading into this era, Liverpool are expected to make some changes with both new signings and player sales. But just how different the Reds squad will look after Deadline Day remains a topic to speculate over.

While they pursue their first Slot signing, the rumours are churning out thick and fast. New defenders have been viewed as a priority for Liverpool but they are also looking at bringing in new attacking options. According to Football Insider, the Reds have ‘entered the race’ to sign star striker Viktor Gyökeres, rivalling frontrunners Arsenal alongside Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea are also said to be admirers of the Sweden international, who was in blistering form with Sporting CP last season. Gyökeres notched an astonishing 43 goals and 15 assists across all competitions. However, such an impressive run of form naturally comes with a price and the Premier League clubs in pursuit of his signature could see his whopping £86 million release clause as too high a target to reach.

That hasn’t stopped Liverpool from registering their interest though as they consider how their front three might look for the 2024/25 season. The report does state though that it is unlikely Gyökeres will get a move away from Sporting this summer unless they significantly lower his price tag.

The Lisbon outfit signed Gyökeres for €24 million (£20m) just last summer from Coventry City after he tallied 21 goals and 10 assists in the Championship alone. Now, just 12 months later, Sporting could be in for a massive pay day and they can afford to reduce his asking price, as they will definitely make a handsome profit if they cash in this summer.