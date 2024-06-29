Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at St. James Park on May 11, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The players who could be used as a makeweight for Liverpool to sign Anthony Gordon after Jarell Quansah deal rejected.

It’s set to be an interesting day or so ahead.

With clubs scrambling to make sales and meet the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules ahead of the financial deadline on 30 June, Liverpool could take advantage.

Newcastle United are one of the teams who require to raise funds. And they may reluctantly have to sell Anthony Gordon to do so. That would be a hammer blow for the Magpies after the winger's impressive 2023-24 season as he recorded 11 goals and 12 assists in 48 games.

Reports suggest Liverpool were close to agreeing a deal for Gordon yet pulled out due to the fact it meant Jarell Quansah would head the other way.

The Reds do not want to lose the centre-back, who enjoyed a magnificent breakthrough campaign of his own. He was Virgil van Dijk's preferred partner towards the end of the season, making 32 appearances in all competitions and was included in England's provisional squad ahead of Euro 2024. Liverpool see Quansah very much in their future.

But if the Reds wish to revive the deal, they could perhaps try to use some other members of their squad as makeweights.

Caoimhin Kelleher

Newcastle appear as if they are in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer.

Given the exit of ex-Liverpool stopper Loris Karius, coupled with negotiations with Burnley’s James Trafford that have hit the buffers, the Reds could have the solution.

Kelleher has admitted he is keen to become a No.1 keeper in his own right as he remains behind arguably the world’s best in Alisson Becker. The Republic of Ireland international was excellent while deputising or Alisson last season, winning a second Carabao Cup of his career and making a total of 26 appearances.

It would mean Kelleher competing with Nick Pope to become Newcastle’s first choice and there would be no guarantee of him playing week in, week out. Yet that may be more of a prospect than attempting to oust Alisson from his seemingly insurmountable berth.

Sepp van den Berg

If it's a centre-back that Newcastle United covet then van den Berg fits the bill.

The 22-year-old arrives back at Anfield after a fine loan spell at Mainz 05. Van den Berg played 36 times for the Bundesliga club, who finished 13th in the table. But crucially, his stats ranked among the very best central defenders under-23 in Europe.

Liverpool have reportedly slapped a £20 million price tag on van den Berg, who has previously had spells with Preston North End and Stuttgart. The likes of Ajax, Brentford and Southampton have been linked.

Fabio Carvalho

It felt like Liverpool pulled off a major coup when they signed Carvalho.

In the 2021-22 season, his breakthrough campaign, the attacking midfielder helped inspire Fulham to the Championship title as he registered 11 goals and eight assists in 38 appearances.

But two years later, Carvalho’s role at Anfield remains intriguing. After arriving for around £8million, the 2022-23 season proved frustrating. Despite a bright start, scoring a stoppage-time equaliser against Newcastle in a 2-1 win, he lacked opportunities. Carvalho made a total of only 21 outings and after November, he managed around just 10 minutes of Premier League action.

A sloan witch to RB Leipzig last summer looked the perfect one but he struggled for the German side. That resulted in the former Portugal under-21 international joining Hull City in January where he thrived. Carvalho fired nine goals and created two in 20 games as the Tigers narrowly missed out on the Championship play-offs.

However, it remains to be seen if he is in Liverpool’s long-term plans. Despite his versatility, he comes back behind Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo for a place on the left-wing along with Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch in midfield.

Yet there could be a clear role for Carvalho under Eddie Howe.

Tyler Morton

The midfielder also returns to Anfield after a loan spell at Hull. In fact, Morton has been garnering experience for the past two years, having also represented Blackburn in 2022-23.

In both Championship spells, the 21-year-old has been a regular starter. Last term at Hull, he bagged three goals and registered five assists in 41 games, as well as breaking into the England under-21 set-up.