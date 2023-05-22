Liverpool have joined the race to sign £50 million-rated Premier League defender

Liverpool are also looking to recruit new defensive options as well as midfielders in the summer transfer window.

It’s no secret that Jurgen Klopp is on the market for new midfield options this summer but defensive reinforcements are also on his radar after Liverpool’s inconsistent 2022/23 Premier League season.

As it stands, the Reds are going to narrowly miss out on qualifying for Champions League football next season. Unless Manchester United lose both of their remaining games, Klopp and his men will have to settle for a fifth place finish. Regardless of their final standing, it leads Liverpool nicely into the transfer market where they can roll up their sleeves and get some deals over the line.

The Reds have been monitoring a few defenders so far but the Daily Mail has revealed that they are the latest to join the race for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi. The centre-back has turned a lot of heads after his latest season with the Eagles — he has started all but one Premier League match and has worn the captain’s armband on eight occasions.

Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace controls the ball during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Liverpool are one of several clubs keeping tabs on Guehi. Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are all said to be interested in his services as well.

While he is a big asset for his current club, the 22-year-old could command as much as £50 million this summer, which may tempt Palace to sell. Additionally, Guehi is contracted until 2026, which could also give the Eagles scope to increase their asking price. Liverpool are set to lose four players next month when their contract expires, but others could potentially be up for sale.