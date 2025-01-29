Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool remain linked with new signings as we approach the end of the winter transfer window.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are yet to make any new signings this month but there’s still time for the Premier League leaders to finalise any deals currently up in the air. However, it’s looking increasingly likely that the Reds will see out another quiet winter and save the main action for the summer.

As things stand, Liverpool are enjoying a strong run in the Premier League. A run that has put them right at the top of the table, boasting a six-point advantage over closest rivals Arsenal, with a game in-hand still to play. The Reds have made it this far with their team from the summer but some areas of the squad have been highlighted as in need of bolstering sooner or later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfield has become less of a priority in recent weeks, according to recent reports, but Liverpool remain linked with exciting engine room targets. Rayan Cherki is a man who has been earmarked by multiple clubs this month, including Liverpool.

Liverpool ‘monitoring’ Rayan Cherki

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool are among a fleet of clubs currently ‘monitoring’ Cherki of Lyon. The Ligue 1 side were issued a provisional relegation in November, due to their current financial struggles. With their future uncertain, Cherki’s representatives are now ‘seeking a new destination’ for the midfielder.

Both Liverpool and Manchester United have ‘already enquired’ about signing Cherki but it may be too late for either of them to agree a January move. The preference of both clubs is to wait until the summer to bring in the 21-year-old. Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have also been credited with interest in Cherki.

The France U21 international is an attacking midfielder by trade but he has operated mostly as a right-winger this season. Similarly, Cherki spent a lot of time on the wing last campaign as well. He showcased further versatility by also featuring as a centre-forward when called upon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old contributed three goals and nine assists last season, and is up to five goals and eight assists on his tally this time round.

Cherki available as ‘absolute bargain’

Just a week prior to this new update, Sky Germany reported that both Lyon and Cherki came to a verbal agreement over his future. The struggling French outfit are willing to sell the midfielder-cross-winger for a mere £19 million.

It was reported earlier in the window that Lyon were trying to raise more than £147 million to avoid relegation to Ligue 2, which is a huge mountain to climb in a short space of time. Cherki’s current contract is due to expire in 2026, so if they don’t cash in now, they risk either setting for a lesser amount next year or seeing him leave for free.

The £19 million price tag has been described as an ‘absolute bargain’ by Sky’s Florian Plettenberg, emphasising the unenviable situation Lyon are in as they’re forced to part ways with some of their most important players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rayan Cherki can leave Olympique Lyon in winter or summer for €22-23m,” he wrote on social media earlier this month. “Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, FC Bayern, and several top clubs from England are closely monitoring his situation. Many executives view this price as an absolute bargain. The 21-y/o versatile attacking player, who has five goals and seven assists this season in Ligue 1 and the Europa League, is under contract until 2026.”