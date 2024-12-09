Six players look set to miss Liverpool’s clash against Girona in the Champions League.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexis Mac Allister will miss Liverpool’s next two matches.

The midfielder was due to serve a one-game suspension against Everton in the Merseyside derby last weekend, having picked up five Premier League bookings. But with the showdown being postponed because of Storm Darragh, the ban will now be in place when Fulham visit Anfield on Saturday. Mac Allister is also ruled out of the Reds’ Champions League fixture against Girona tomorrow. The Argentina international has been booked three times during the league phase and must sit out.

And for the clash against the Spanish side, Arne Slot’s side appear they will also be without Tyler Morton, who missed today’s open training session at the AXA Training Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old has made only two appearances so far this season, both in the Carabao Cup. But Morton has been a regular in the match-day squad and made eye-catching progress the previous two campaigns on loan at Blackburn Rovers and Hull City.

Liverpool are top of the Champions League standings having won all five games so far. As a result, the Girona match could have been a chance for Morton to get some minutes off the bench and give rest to either Ryan Gravenberch or Curtis Jones who are likely to play in the deep-lying roles. However, given that the academy product did not train, it’s looking unlikely he’ll make the trip to Catalonia. Per the Liverpool Echo, Morton has a knock and won’t travel.

Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker both trained with the Reds but there was no Federico Chiesa because of illness. Ibrahima Konate (knee), Conor Bradley (hamstring) and Kostas Tsimikas (ankle) remain unavailable.

Slot will provide an injury update when he speaks to the media at Girona’s Estadi Montilivi this evening (6.30pm GMT).