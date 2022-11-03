An early look at the selection questions posed to Jurgen Klopp ahead of Liverpool’s clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool got back to winning ways as they delivered a 2-0 victory over Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

The Reds won five of their six games in Group A to move into the last 16 of Europe’s elite club competition.

But now the challenge is to take that form into the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp’s troubles in the top flight this season are well-documented, having taken only 16 points from 12 games.

Liverpool have suffered back-to-back losses to lowly Nottingham Forest and Leeds United respectively and now face a trip to top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Klopp has a decent length of time to prepare for the clash against Antonio Conte’s side - and will be carefully weighing up his starting line-up. With that in mind, here’s an early look at some of the questions posed to the Reds boss.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Ibrahima Konate in action for Liverpool. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Alisson Becker had an easy evening in between the posts against Napoli. Bar a couple of routine saves, he was scarcely tested and would have relished another clean sheet.

Kostas Tsimikas swung in both corners for Liverpool's goals and offered thrust down the left flank. But, in truth, it's easy to see Andy Robertson coming back into the team.

On the opposite side, Trent Alexander-Arnold is starting to slowly get back to the levels he's capable of hitting after a difficult start to the season.

Calvin Ramsay came off the bench for his Reds debut following his arrival from Aberdeen in the summer. A start against Derby County in the Carabao Cup next week is a strong possibility.

In central defence, Klopp has an obvious call to make - which is to stick with Ibrahima Konate alongside Virgil van Dijk. Konate has been plagued by injury this season and his outing against Napoli was just his third of the season.

But the France international underlined what a top-drawer player he is and got the better of visiting talisman Victor Osimhen.

Starting Konate against Spurs would mean demoting Joe Gomez to the bench. He's started the past four Premier League games. Joel Matip has been sidelined with a calf injury which may mean Nat Phillips is again among the subs.

Midfield

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Klopp reverted back to his tried-and-trusted three-man midfield against Napoli. However, he may be forced into one change should James Milner not be fit after coming off moments into the second half.

Thiago Alcantara is a clear pick as most concur he's Liverpool's best engine-room operator. Ideally, you'd think Klopp would like for captain Jordan Henderson to be declared fit, having not been risked against Napoli. But who joins the pair is up for debate.

Fabinho would usually be the most obvious selection. Yet the Brazil international's form has dropped markedly this term. While he had some good moments, there were a couple of late challenges - one of which gave Napoli a free-kick which they scored from before VAR intervened.

Harvey Elliott came on for Milner sooner than he'd have expected. Elliott's been one of Liverpool's best performers on a consistent basis this season so is a valid option.

Curtis Jones could drop into the middle of the park back after playing in a left-wing role against Napoli, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is now ready to start games according to Klopp.

Naby Keita still continues to build his fitness while Arthur Melo remains sidelined for the long term.

Forwards

Darwin Nunez of Liverpool celebrates after scoring their team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Liverpool FC and SSC Napoli at Anfield on November 01, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez made a seismic impact off the bench. Not only did he score Liverpool's second goal but his powerful header could only be parried by the keeper for Mo Salah's opener.

Nunez has now scored seven goals since arriving from Benfica although he's still yet to make himself a regular starter. In the long run, spearheading the Reds' attack will be his remit. But having featured on the left flank, that could be the bestshort-term role for Nunez while Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are injured. His power and physicality caused problems.

To his credit, Jones had a solid game in a position he's not entirely accustomed to so has to be in Klopp's thinking. Indeed, the Liverpool boss heaped praise on Jones, while cited that Fabio Carvalho and Oxlade-Chamberlain are options.