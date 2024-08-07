Richard Hughes sporting director of Liverpool during his first press conference at AXA Training Centre on July 05, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: The Real Sociedad midfielder has been targeted by Arsenal.

While Liverpool fans are trying to guess which ‘number six’ they are currently targeting, director of football Richard Hughes has a strong link to one of the more favoured players on the list.

Yesterday, Premier League is on the Reds' radar for the position of defensive midfield and that Arne Slot wants someone comfortable on the ball and who can act as a playmaker from deep. And today’s news has revealed that Zubimendi is being targeted.

It signals that he isn’t wanting to rely on Wataru Endo as their key starter for the position going forward and while he enjoyed a respectable first season in England, there was always a feeling he would be upgraded - if the right player presented itself. Fabrizio Romano confirmed such interest on X, as did other sources: ‘Liverpool are exploring move for Martin Zubimendi as new midfielder, as there’s €60m release clause into his contract. Talks will follow between clubs and on player side.’

England fans will have had their first glimpse of the Spaniard during the Euro 2024 final as he replaced Manchester City star Rodri at half-time. Such a move had initially spurred the Three Lions faithful on but his composed performance was a prime example of his quality and his stock has only risen since. Arsenal were heavily linked with a move but they have since turned their attention to another Spanish and Sociedad midfielder in Mikel Merino.

One interesting piece of knowledge to mull over is the fact that Martin Zubimendi's agent is Inaki Ibanez, who Hughes has an excellent relationship with. He was responsible for helping to bring Andoni Iraola to Bournemouth and he also held discussions about Xabi Alonso. There is said to be a £51m release clause this summer which would certainly be affordable for the Reds.

However, reports have claimed that the 25-year-old does not wish to leave the Spanish club this summer. It is unlikely they would allow both him and Merino to leave. Yet, a release clause is still there for Liverpool to try and he could be a key starter if he arrives.

Since becoming a consistent starter in Spain, in the four years since, they have never finished lower than 6th and have never conceded 40+ goals in a campaign. Conversely, in the four years prior, they never finished higher than 6th, and conceded 46+ goals every season, showcasing his importance. Former Barcelona boss Xavi hailed Zubimendi as ‘extraordinary’ in May 2023, believing that he would be perfect for Barca. In quotes published by Romano, Xavi suggested that Zubimendi ‘dominates with and without the ball’. In just 45 minutes against a stacked England midfield, he managed a 92% pass success rate, three tackles, one key pass, one long ball and won all five of his ground duels and he certainly looks ready to step up to a higher level where his performances will ultimately also improve.