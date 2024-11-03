Liverpool have 'scouted' two potential transfer targets amid key striker update

Liverpool were victorious in their Premier League clash this weekend

Liverpool won 2-1 this weekend at home to Brighton and Hove Albion. Second-half goals from Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo saw them beat the Seagulls at Anfield.

The Reds are top of the Premier League title after both Manchester City and Arsenal lost to AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle United respectively. Here is a look at the latest news and rumours regarding Arne Slot’s side...

Attacking pair eyed

Liverpool have ‘scouted’ both Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo and Bournemouth ace Antoine Semenyo, according to Sky Sports. The report claims the pair are both ‘targets’ ahead of the next upcoming transfer windows.

Mbeumo, who is 25-years-old, has been on the books of the Bees since 2015. He has been in fine form so far this season for Thomas Frank’s side, scoring eight goals, and is under contract at the Gtech Community Stadium until the summer of 2026 meaning his current club.

He started his career with spells as a youngster at both CO Avallonais and Bourgoin-Jallieu. The winger then linked up with Troyes in 2013 and subsequently rose up through their academy. He was a regular at various different youth levels before breaking into the first-team at Stade de l'Aube.

His emergence saw him land on the radar of Brentford and they ended up making a move for him. He arrived in England as a bit of an unknown quantity but is now one of the best wide players in the top flight.

Frank has recently said that he believes his star will play for a ‘bigger’ club one day: “He's added another layer this year. I'm convinced one day he'll play for a bigger club. I'd definitely buy him if I were at a bigger club. That said, he's very happy here."

As for Semenyo, he has been a key man for Bournemouth this term and scored for them in their surprise win over Manchester City on Saturday. The 24-year-old is a Ghana international with 25 caps under his belt so far.

He rose up through the ranks at Bristol City and went on to play 123 games for their first-team altogether, finding the net on 20 occasions. The Robins also loaned him out to Bath City, Newport County and Sunderland to get some experience.

Bournemouth snapped him up in January 2023 and he has adapted well to the division above. He has fired 13 goals in 55 outings for the Cherries.

Striker latest

Manchester United could join the race for Liverpool-linked Viktor Gyokeres at Sporting Lisbon, according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg on X. Arsenal and Manchester City have also been mentioned as potential suitors.

The journalist has posted: “So far, Manchester United have not played a role in the race for Viktor #Gyökeres. However, with the confirmed appointment of Ruben #Amorim at #MUFC, it is possible that the Red Devils will become involved soon. Close sources believe this will happen, as Amorim is a big fan of Gyökeres.

“The Swedish striker has scored 59 goals and provided 23 assists in 65 games under the new United manager at Sporting so far. Four clubs are currently in the race: Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea. The 26y/o can leave Sporting next summer for €60-70m, as revealed earlier this week.”