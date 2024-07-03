Netherlands' forward #11 Cody Gakpo (2L) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Romania and the Netherlands at the Munich Football Arena in Munich on July 2, 2024. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Cody Gakpo starred in Holland’s 3-0 win over Romania at Euro 2024.

Cody Gakpo’s wonderful Euro 2024 campaign continued as he fired Holland into the quarter-finals.

Ronald Koeman’s side advanced into the last eight following a 3-0 victory over Romania. After finishing just third in Group D, the Netherland drew themselves a favourable clash in their first knockout game. And they made it count by producing their best performance of the Euros so far.

Gakpo has been his country’s talisman in Germany. He bagged his third goal of the tournament in the 20th minute when cutting inside off the left wing before firing home. The Liverpool forward was excellent throughout and had thought he’d doubled his tally when netting on 61 minutes only to be denied after a VAR review. Yet he continued to run riot and assisted Donyell Malen's close-range’s goal to increased the lead on 80 minutes. Malen netted his second goal in stoppage-time.

It’s fair to say that Gakpo’s feats are garnering plenty of rave reviews in his homeland. De Telegraaf gave the 25-year-old an 8.5/10 for his effort against Romania and said: “Gakpo makes the difference again. Not just because of the first goal, a great bang, and the assist he provides for Malen. But he offers the Oranje so much quality. He just pulls the whole team over the line. Malen only had to tap the ball in. Every time Gakpo gets the ball, you sit in front of it.

“What we had with Arjen Robben in the past – he goes in, the opponent knows he is going to shoot and no one stops him – we now have that with Gakpo. He emanates so much threat. What I like is his modesty, even in his comments afterwards. It's never 'me, me' with him, always with an eye for a fellow player. He scores, he provides an assist and then you are of great value to your team. But just neat for the camera. He is playing a wonderful tournament.”

VI also gave Gakpo, who signed for Liverpool for £37.5 million from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023, the same score. The website said: “After a start without many chances, it was Cody Gakpo who opened the score after twenty minutes with a hard shot . The Liverpool attacker freed the Dutch with that. As if by magic, the combinations flowed smoothly.”

