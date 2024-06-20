Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are preparing for life without Mohamed Salah as he is set to leave Anfield sooner or later.

Liverpool are on the market for a number of new signings this summer as they look to kickstart the Arne Slot era with a bang. The Dutchman will inherit a strong squad from Jurgen Klopp but he is expected to put his own stamp on things now he has officially taken over the reins.

Slot will work with Michael Edwards in his new role with FSG, as well as sporting director Richard Hughes to bring in players who will bolster Liverpool’s chances of silverware next season. The Reds have a number of areas they are focusing on this summer and have been linked to plenty of defenders as they hope to avoid another repeat of last season’s injury crisis at the back. They will also need to bring in a new deputy for Alisson between the sticks as Caoimhin Kelleher has been heavily linked with an exit as he pursues a move that will guarantee him the role of first choice goalkeeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelleher isn’t the only player potentially moving on this year either. Interest in Mohamed Salah remains following Saudi Arabia’s determined approach to sign him last summer. While the links are lot more diluted this time round, there are still reports that the Egyptian could move on, with his contract expiring in 2025.

Luis Díaz is also being monitored by Barcelona, who reportedly want to cash in on Raphinha in order to make a deal happen. The Colombian’s future remains uncertain as it has been reported that he is no longer fully comfortable at Anfield following Klopp’s exit.

Despite boasting a well-stacked attack over the years, Liverpool will need to replace Salah sooner or later. The 32-year-old winger risks leaving for free next summer unless he signs a new contract or is bought in the next couple of months and the Reds have been mulling over options who could potentially succeed him for some time now.

Leroy Sané and Michael Olise have both appeared on the radar in recent months, among plenty of other household names but there is one man who has really caught Liverpool’s attention. The club are eager to make a deal happen but it’s not proving easy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds are continuing with their pursuit of Real Madrid’s Rodrygo but the La Liga giants are proving to be an extremely tough nut to crack. According to Spanish outlet SPORT (via Fichajes), Los Blancos have ‘rejected a significant offer’ from Liverpool for the Brazilian winger. The report claims that the Merseyside outfit ‘were willing’ to spend an eye-watering €120 million (£101m) on Rodrygo but Madrid have ‘declined’ their offer.