Liverpool’s first summer transfer window without Jurgen Klopp was much quieter than many expected. After the former boss announced he would be leaving Anfield, rumours circled the Reds and reports were speculating how the squad would look when the Klopp era ended.

However, following the appointment of Arne Slot, the Liverpool team has stayed mainly in tact. Few deals were made over the summer and The Athletic recently reported that the Reds are not expected to be overly busy in the new year either. The end of the season could bring some interesting scenarios though, especially if Liverpool go on to win a trophy in their first season under new management.

A number of changes are likely to unfold in the summer, mainly as fringe players like Caoimhin Kelleher seek a more regular role elsewhere. There is also the matter of the three players approaching the end of their contracts. If new deals aren’t signed between now and January, the trio of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are free to enter pre-contract negotiations with other clubs.

How Liverpool’s team may change between now and the end of next summer’s window remains to be seen. As they prepare for more title charges though, they are being linked with a number of exciting player targets.

According to Universo Online, Liverpool are looking close to home for a potential new signing as they eye Brighton’s João Pedro. The report claims they have made the Brazilian ‘one of their priorities’ to bring in ahead of the 2025/26 season and they plan to ‘start the negotiation process in January’.

Pedro is in fact a target Liverpool have been monitoring for some time now. For almost five years, the Reds have been watching the forward, with their most detailed monitoring starting back during his time at Watford in 2020.

Pedro is said to have the profile that Slot is looking for, as a goalscorer but also someone who contributes to the creativity in attacking build-up. Initial talks are ‘merely exploratory’ at this point but with Manchester United also interested in the Brazilian, Liverpool are ‘expected to speed up’ their pursuit to avoid losing him to a rival.

Erik ten Hag was a fan of Pedro while he was still at his role with United but it remains to be seen whether new boss Ruben Amorim carries the same appreciation. The Red Devils have been linked with new attacking options as they embark on this new chapter. Surprise news dropped earlier this weekend when The Telegraph reported that United are ‘open’ to potentially selling Marcus Rashford.